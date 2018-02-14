Register
23:15 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Mock up MOP inside bomb bay of B-2 Simulator, 2007

    US Buys More Bombs to Target Nuclear Weapons Stored Underground

    © US Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    314

    The US just ordered a lot more of the bombs tailored for missions of “reaching and destroying our adversaries’ weapons of mass destruction located in well-protected facilities,” scenarios that call to mind potential military foes like Iran or North Korea.

    The Pentagon is paying Boeing for about $21 million worth of Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs, the largest bomb in the US arsenal not packing a nuclear punch. The 33,000-pound MOP outweighs the "Mother of All Bombs" by about 10,000 pounds and is intended for targets in caves or underground tunnels or bunkers. The US Air Force's B-2 Spirit bomber can carry about two at a time.

    Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB)
    © YouTube/JustInfortheTruth
    US Air Force Working on Baby ‘Mother of All Bombs’

    The number of munitions to be procured was not disclosed.

    The February 8 contract announcement follows an apparently successful upgrade of the bomb in late January, the fourth such round of upgrades the bombs have received. The modification "improved the weapon's performance against hard and deeply buried targets," a US Air Force spokesman told Bloomberg.

    The GPS-guided weapon is "designed to accomplish a difficult complicated missions or reaching and destroying our adversaries' weapons of mass destruction located in well-protected facilities," according to an Air Force fact sheet summary on the weapon.

    It is not known if the bomb is currently deployed on US planes around the world.

    The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb. (File)
    © REUTERS/
    US Upgrades Biggest Bunker Buster Bomb

    One pilot has described the joys of dropping the weapon from a B-2. "What is exciting is when we release our 30,000-pound MOP, the Massive Ordnance Penetrator," Lt. Col. Justin Grieve told the Kansas City Star last month. "When you release that, you can feel it. The plane will actually raise up about 100 feet, and then it'll settle back down. It's pretty cool. It's pretty fun."

    The bomb is more than 20 feet long and almost three feet in diameter.

    In addition to Iran and North Korea, China is reported to have a 3,100-mile tunnel network where the People's Liberation Army's strategic missile forces are quite active. The Jamestown Foundation said that Chinese state media reports describe the network as the "underground Great Wall." 

    Related:

    Books Not Bombs: Syrian Students Didn't Let War Interrupt Quest for Knowledge
    Pentagon Approves Multimillion Sale of Bombs for Australia
    Coalition's Phosphorus Bombs' Use 'Blatant Violation of Int'l Law' - Damascus
    Guided, Glide Bombs for Combat Drones Developed for 1st Time in Russia
    'It Was Like a Series of Small Bombs': Canada Train Wreck Trial Begins
    Tags:
    bunker buster, US Air Force, Boeing, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok