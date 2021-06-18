Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Divorce With Kanye West, Denies Dating Van Jones & Maluma

Hollywood reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American rapper Kanye West ended their seven-year marriage in February this year. They have four children together – North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

In the latest episode of the much-talked-about Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Kim Kardashian opened up about her marriage with ex-husband Kanye West.

According to reports, when the host of the show Andy Cohen asked her the real reason why they broke up, Kim didn’t delve into much detail but said there wasn’t one specific thing.

"I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all, or not really try,” she said.

Out of her previous three marriages, Kim said that her union with Kanye was the most "real."

"My marriage with Kanye and my kids was, is so real and lots of love and that to me was like my first real marriage," she said.

Despite their split, Kim revealed that she respects the rapper and that he'll always be her biggest fan as they continue to have an "amazing co-parenting relationship."

"I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family."

She then said she wasn't looking to date another celeb.

"I think what I was looking for and who I was, you know years ago is completely different than who I am today and I value privacy. And I just want something that's like, really real," she said.

Quashing her dating rumours with CNN political commentator Van Jones, Kim recalled, "Van texted me and was like, 'This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful’.”

When asked about her dating rumours with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma, Kim emphasised, “No, I'm not dating either one – not Van Jones, not Maluma. I've known him [Maluma], I've seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice."​

