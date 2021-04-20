'Right Decision': Kim Kardashian 'Seems Happier' Now After Divorce From Kanye West, Source Says

Life is going on in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s worlds as the famous pair announced in February they were going their separate ways amid “irreconcilable differences”. The new and final “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” season, which launched in late March, is detailing the circumstances around the legendary billionaires' breakup.

Kim Kardashian is really okay.

The curvy influencer and now billionaire “seems happier” weeks after she had filed for divorce from Kanye West, the father of her four children, an insider tells the People magazine.

"Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad," the source believes. "She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants."

According to the insider, the two celebrities are really “getting along” during their divorce proceedings.

"They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids,” the person shares.

The couple has been married for nearly seven years, since tying the knot in a luxurious Italian wedding back in May 2014 in what was described as a “historic blizzard of celebrity”.

The reports about their marriage status have been getting gloomier and gloomier over the last couple of months in the wake of Kanye West’s public breakdowns during his 2020 presidential campaign and his frequent getaways to a Wyoming ranch. Kim is said to have been struggling with their four kids during lockdown - North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and one-year-old Psalm – and not getting much help from the Grammy-winning musician.

In February 2021, it emerged that things were over for the two as Kim filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”. The West-Kardashians didn’t comment publicly on the divorce but some of the details of the drama might be unveiled in the final Keeping Up With The Kardashians season, which is now being broadcast on E! network. The most intimate issues will stay off-camera though, as Kim has apparently told her sisters Kourtney and Khloe that she opted for not talking about some of her personal struggles publicly.

According to another insider, Kim and Kanye just have very “different vision of the world and how their kids should be raised”. But they still agree on the joint custody and are not debating their prenuptial agreement, so probably things will remain quite calm between the two, fans could only hope.