'Tearful Reunion': Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Seen Together First Time After Public Apology

The US rap star and his wife's personal life has been in the spotlight over the past week since the musician made a spate of controversial remarks about his spouse and mother-in-law on Twitter. West later tendered an apology for going public about private matters.

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian, have been seen for the first time in public together after the rapper issued an apology for his remarks on their personal life he made on Twitter.

Exclusive photos, obtained by TMZ, show the couple together in a car as they stopped to grab lunch at a local Wendy's in Cody, Wyoming.

According to TMZ, the two seemed to have a "contentious conversation" which brought Kim to tears.

Last week, West posted a series of now-deleted tweets in which he said he had been trying to divorce Kim, implying she had cheated on him. The rapper later once again took to Twitter to apologise to his wife for making private matters public.

His wife later posted an Instagram story in which she said Kanye has been struggling with bipolar disorder.

The rapper has made headlines since announcing a bid for the US presidency in July, just months ahead of the November elections.