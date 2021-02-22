'No Turning Back': Media Reveal What Destroyed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Marriage

The reality TV show star filed for divorce last week after six and a half years of marriage. According to American media, Kardashian cited irreconcilable differences as the reason. She is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their four children – daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage hit a turning point in 2018, US Weekly reported, citing an unnamed source. According to the magazine, the couple’s relationship soured in 2018 after West gave a controversial interview to TMZ. Back then, the rapper said that slavery in the United States was a choice.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned", West told TMZ.

This statement caused a barrage of criticism in the United States and even shocked Kim. A source told US Weekly that Kardashian was "mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments".

"It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually", the source told the magazine.

The breaking point for their marriage came when West revealed at a rally in South Carolina in July 2020 that he and Kim had considered aborting their firstborn child, their daughter North, the source told the magazine.

During the event, the rapper became emotional and started crying when he told the audience that his own father had wanted to abort him. The final nail in the coffin was a now-deleted Twitter rant in which he attacked Kim and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

"They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform'", West wrote in one tweet.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday. If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why", read another tweet.

After these incidents, the couple wasn’t able to get back to the place they were once in, the source said.

"There was no turning back for Kim after that. She was able to brush off things that he said for shock value in the past, but she was in over her head as soon as he brought their children into it. She thought it was utterly unacceptable and freaked out over the thought of North one day reading about it", the source told the magazine.

More Details About Kim & Kanye in the New Season

The media previously reported that the final season of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality show, which focuses on the life of Kim and the rest of her family, will spill the beans about her marriage with Kanye and how it failed. Kanye appeared in the show frequently after the two started dating and later married. Fans noticed he was nowhere to be found during the final days of the filming.

Everyone involved in the reality show has signed a nondisclosure agreement, an insider told People Magazine.