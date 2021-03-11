Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reportedly No Longer on Speaking Terms Despite Co-Parenting Children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer on speaking terms after Kanye changed his numbers and told Kardashian she could only contact him through his security, Page Six reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, Kanye burned the bridges before the couple filed for divorce, despite the two continuing to co-parent their four kids: North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. Having muted Kim, Kanye still regularly visits the kids when she is not home.
“Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them", a source familiar with the family matters told Page Six. “She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”
The couple filed for divorce in late February, having engaged in a short battle over property in Hidden Hills, which Kim was eventually allowed to keep.
“Kim owns all the land around the house, but Kanye had bought the house himself, then they split the cost of the renovations. Kim fought to keep the place because it is their children’s home, and she won", the source explained to the outlet.
The financial division turned out to be much easier due to the couple's prenup that envisaged both Kim and Kanye keeping their own assets.
The divorce followed West's bizarre and fruitless 2020 presidential campaign. After an emotional campaign event in South Carolina, reports emerged suggesting that Kim was ready to divorce the rapper due to his mental health issues.
