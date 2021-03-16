Kim Kardashian Reveals 'Biggest Mystery' About TV Show KUWTK

American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian West has spoken out about "the biggest mystery" of the reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians": she and her sisters are surprised as to how significantly their voices have changed since the show first aired in 2007.
"It is the thing that has us absolutely blown away. We have no idea what happened to our voices. We have completely different voices", Kardashian West told Good Morning Vogue's Jonathan Van Meter when the latter noted that the sound of Kim's voice had changed.
Netizens have since weighed in on the "change" too:
The early seasons for the Kardashian's Kim had a baby voice , now she don't give a fuck really herself now— 🐼 (@KYxAriel) March 9, 2021
Are they blown away at how much their faces changed, too?— Nicole Barbich (@cole280) March 15, 2021
The same chipmunks voice😂— YourFairyGlaMother🧚♀️ (@awoyemi_yemi) March 16, 2021
You mean the pretend fake voices they put on .— Jenna (@JennaLa38045978) March 16, 2021
Since October 2007, the Kardashian family has appeared in the reality television show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", which became overwhelmingly popular in the United States, and has made Kim and her sisters international superstars> It's also heavily contributed to their wealth.
