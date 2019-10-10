Fatboy Slim Praises Climate Activist Greta Thunberg With Re-Hash of 90s Hit

Greta Thunberg's fervent speech at the UN General Assembly went viral, sparking a plethora of memes and a number of quotes. This time, her heart-felt plea was sampled into a 20-year-old super hit by a famous British artist.

British DJ Fatboy Slim has incorporated excerpts from 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg's fiery speech at the recent UN climate summit into his 90s hit “Right Here, Right Now”.

The mash-up of Thunberg's “How Dare You” speech and Fatboy Slim's hit from his multiplatinum 1998 album “You've Come a Long Way, Babe” was first made by South African electronic artist David Scott aka The Kiffness, Greta's words oddly matching with Fatboy Slim's beats and samples.

​However, Fatboy Slim (real name Norman Cook), responded by first sharing the clip on his Facebook page and later by playing the song himself at a recent show in England, sparking a viral reaction in social media.

​Many called the artist's contribution “incredible” and praised his engagement in environmental issues.

​Some went so far as calling it “official climate anthem”.

​Others voiced bitter nostalgia about the bygone days.

​Still others pointed out the palpable irony of pontificating about green living at an electronic gig.

​In the light of the success, David Scott joked that he is changing his name to David Greta. Later, he jokingly called himself David Regreta and announced that he will stick with his pseudonym The Kiffness.

​Greta Thunberg's speech was earlier turned into a grisly death metal tune by artist John Mollusk.

​Meanwhile, the 16-year-old autistic environmentalist and figurehead of the popular youth movement Fridays for Future, in which pupils walk away from schools to protest climate change, is being touted as one of the leading candidates to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.