Register
14:22 GMT +303 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on during a meeting with Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) representatives after the launch of a special IPCC report on climate change and land on August 8, 2019 in Geneva

    Swedish Teenage Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Bashed for Claiming 'Asperger Superpowers'

    Fabrice Coffrini
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 22

    Despite her international stardom, Greta Thunberg's confirmed diagnoses of autism, Asperger's, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and selective mutism continue to haunt her profile.

    Greta Thunberg, the public face of the school climate strike movement, has been outspoken about her Asperger’s diagnosis, claiming that while it has indeed made her “different”, she sees it as a “superpower”.

    On Twitter, Thunberg acknowledged not being open about her medical record of autism. However, she claimed that she hadn't intended to “hide” behind it, but didn't reveal more because of “many ignorant people” who still see this diagnosis as an “illness” or “something negative”.

    She also stressed that before embarking on a climate action campaign that started with so-called “school strikes” and gathered hundred of thousands of supporters across the globe, she had “no energy, no friends” and “didn’t speak to anyone”. “I just sat alone at home, with an eating disorder”, Thunberg tweeted.

    By her own admission, the diagnosis has indeed limited her before, but she managed to make being different into a superpower.

    “When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!” the 16-year-old wrote, using the hashtag #aspiepower.

    ​Thunberg's confession has triggered a mixed reaction. Amid streams of adoration from her supporters, many were highly sceptical.

    Some suggested that Greta's medical record was “exactly the reason the climate cult picked a 16-year-old child with Asperger's and OCD” to push their agenda, “so that no one would say boo”.

    ​“Those words are not spoken by a 16 year old with Asperger's. They are the words of a professional advertising agency”, a user tweeted, suggesting, Thunberg was a PR project rather than an independent figure.

    ​Ezra Levant, the editor-in-chief of the Canadian outlet Rebel Media, suggested that “the poor girl” is “being abused by her handlers”.

    “Her own mother says she’s had mental illness, including depression, and she has been suicidal. When will child services step in to stop this exploitation?” Levant tweeted, posting a video of Thunberg with an obvious facial tic and uncomfortable mannerisms.

    ​“The science is settled. The new global warming expert who doesn't go to school has super powers. We know, because she says so”, a user tweeted sarcastically.

    ​Theodore Dalrymple of the New English Review went so far as to call Thunberg “The Ayatollah of Climate Change”, suggesting that regardless of her psychiatric condition, Greta has been elevated to celebrity by adults, who have turned her into “Ayatollah Thunberg, the Khomeini of climate change”.

    ​Asperger’s syndrome, named after the Austrian paediatrician, Hans Asperger, includes difficulties in social interaction and non-verbal communication, as well as problems reading body language.

    For her activism, Greta Thunberg has received a lot of media attention, both in Sweden and abroad, and has risen to media stardom, having met with numerous EU officials, top-ranking businessmen and celebrities ranging from former US President Barack Obama to the Pope. She's also received numerous awards, appeared on the cover of Time magazine, and was a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize.

    However, Thunberg's role is not without controversy, as many are doubtful because of her confirmed diagnoses of autism, Asperger's, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and selective mutism, some of which she shares with her sister.

    Thunberg is currently touring the US, where she famously arrived in a “zero-emissions” yacht to bolster her climate cause.

    Related:

    Greta Thunberg Raises Concern as She Poses With Face-Hiding Activist in German Forest Photo Op
    Swedish Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Claims Meeting Trump Is ‘Waste of Time’ as She Heads to New York
    Vivienne Westwood Calls for Making Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg ‘World Controller’
    Tags:
    Greta Thunberg, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    Stunning Cadet Girls Take Military Oath at Russian Aviation School
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse