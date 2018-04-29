MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian government will allocate $500 million to protect the Great Barrier Reef from climate change and reduce pollution, local media reported Sunday.
As if an impending early-July visit by a strikingly unpopular US president will not be enough to unsettle city residents, now London is facing an invasion of toxic caterpillars.
On Friday, European regulators banned a widely-used class of pesticides called neonicotinoids, a move called a “huge win” and “groundbreaking” by campaigners.
During an eight-month mission in the Gulf of Oman, two underwater robots, operated remotely via satellite, specifically explored oxygen levels in the area that connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz running to the Persian Gulf.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration’s move to rollback offshore drilling safety regulations enacted after the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill catastrophe is reckless and may lead to another disaster, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a press release.
The future population of an anarcho-capitalist "private city" currently being built in southern Norway has exceeded 100 people. According to its founders, free-spirited minds from across the world are flocking to the Norwegian woods, paying for their plots in dozens of different cryptocurrencies.
It's not news that sea levels are going up as a result of global warming. What is really worrying, however, is that the rate at which they're rising is actually accelerating.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC, a partnership between Energy Transfer Partners and Phillips 66, is constructing its pipeline through a treasured natural habitat in Louisiana despite warnings of serious harms to the environment, Atchafalaya Basinkeeper Executive Director Dean Wilson said in a press release on Thursday.
Three-year long excavations on a Baltic Sea island dubbed "the most exciting in Sweden in decades" have unearthed a multitude of bodies, jewelry and Roman gold coins - all left behind after a brutal attack.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A spill of marine diesel fuel at a shipping terminal in New Jersey has prompted an emergency response in an incident announced by the US Coast Guard in a press release.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt in a press release said he signed a rule that ends the use of confidential scientific studies in the formulation of government policy.
NASA’s Earth Observatory spotted mysterious, perplexing ice holes north of Canada in the eastern Beaufort Sea earlier this month and researchers are scratching their heads struggling to understand how the holes were formed.
A man in Cambridgeshire, England, videotaped what appears to be a UFO hovering in the night sky Sunday evening.
On Friday, Europe’s largest bank HSBC announced it would no longer fund construction for new coal-fired power plants, also curtailing oil sands and arctic drilling investment, as a means to curb greenhouse gases produced from burning fossil fuels.
If you are not precisely certain of where your US-grown romaine lettuce is from, throw it out now, says the CDC.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Violent thunderstorms have left some 73,000 people in and around 900 settlements in the Russian Central Federal District without electric power, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department in the Central Federal District said in Saturday statement.
On Tuesday, German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner announced that legislation is being drafted to end the use of glyphosate in the country’s home gardens, parks and sports facilities.
An asteroid that exploded above the Nubian Desert in Sudan October 7, 2008, may have contained relics of the history of a large planet that might have been destroyed - in our solar system.
A US Geological Survey (USGS) published this month reveals that California Bay Area residents are living on a “tectonic time bomb,” also known as the Hayward Fault.
Texas Biomedical Research Institute officials are considering modifying their enclosures after four research baboons propped a 55-gallon barrel against the walls of the center’s open-air enclosure on Saturday and used it to leap over the fence to freedom.
