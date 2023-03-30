https://sputniknews.com/20230330/every-little-bit-helps-south-african-eco-activist-promotes-preservation-of-oceans-around-africa-1108931464.html

Every Little Bit Helps: South African Eco-Activist Promotes Preservation of Oceans Around Africa

People should not think what they are doing does not make a difference, even the least action could help preserve the planet, Zoe Prinsloo, Founder of Save a Fishie, said in an interview with Sputnik.

People should not think what they are doing does not make a difference, even small gestures could help preserve the planet, South African Zoe Prinsloo, Founder of Save a Fishie, said in an interview with Sputnik.Ahead of the UN-designated Zero Waste Day, Sputnik interviewed a South African environmental activist, who has been doing beach clean-ups since she was 10 years old in order to save the oceans from pollution.The founder and CEO of Save a Fishie, an environmental organization created five years ago and operating on South African beaches, said it was hard to find a way to make a difference for polluted oceans. This is why she started doing beach clean-ups, she added.Prinsloo, who was nominated as one of the Top 100 Young African Conservationists and won the Youth division for the Business Person of the year 2021, also outlined the obstacles she faces in her work.Answering a question on what could be done by government and communities to assist her, Zoe said sharing the company's "social media posts and campaigns, liking and following" it on those platforms would help Save a Fishie grow.Another option, she added, is to attend beach clean-ups.Speaking about the sufficiency of available facilities for combatting waste problems, the activist noted that more recycling depots and drop-off points along with better education around the state of oceans, the effects of certain actions, and what people can do would definitely help.In her opinion, living a waste-free lifestyle nowadays is very important, "considering how fast paced we are moving." A waste-free lifestyle can be healthier and much more beneficial for people and the planet, she added.The eco-activist also sent a message to people, particularly young Africans, on Zero Waste Day, saying "never feel like you are not doing enough or that what you are doing is not making a difference. Honestly trust and believe that every little piece is making a difference and Saving A Fishie."Sputnik talked to Prinsloo on the eve of the International Day of Zero Waste - an initiative designed to promote sustainable consumption and production patterns, society's move towards circularity and awareness about how zero-waste initiatives help approach to achieving the 2030 Sustanable Development Goals.The SDG set by the United Nations in 2015 imply 17 goals to achieve by 2030, including those aimed at tackling climate change, preserving oceans, forests, and fighting pollution.Promoting zero-waste initiatives through this international day, which was adopted by a UN General Assembly resolution on December 14, 2022 and is to be observed on March 30 annually, can help advance all the SDG.South Africa, as one of the fastest developing African nations, generates a lot of waste, which require an adequate response. According to the UN-Habitat, a UN-controlled program designed to promote sustainable development of localities, South Africa is expected to start producing more than 20 million metric tons per year by 2025.Trash Free Initiatives Require More Funds and CooperationDuring the annual climate conference held in November 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the host country's Foreign Minister and COP27 President Sameh Shoukry said African nations require additional funding to confront the negative effects of climate change.He added that Africa needs assistance in adapting to climate change, and it is important to provide countries of the continent with necessary state-of-the-art technological solutions.For instance, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo during the US-Africa Leaders' Summit in Washington in December 2022, urged Africans not to rely on the West financially.Akufo-Addo also called for solidarity between African nations, saying the continent's skills and manpower are sufficient to make "Africa work."Along with him, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said that African nations could cooperate more to provide more African solutions.

