Register
19:50 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they deliver remarks before a dinner at Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem May 22, 2017

    Netizens ROFL Over Israeli Boys Choir Hailing POTUS With ‘Super Trump’ Hymn

    © REUTERS / Ariel Schalit/Pool
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 60

    The US president, who relocated the country’s embassy to Jerusalem and recognised the Golan Heights as part of Israel, has gained new fans there. After a settlement and square being named after him, Donald Trump has apparently been graced with an ode. Some suspected that it was a jest, however.

    A song praising Donald Trump as “Jerusalem’s prince” was allegedly released by a group called the Jerusalem Boys Choir, promptly catching social media attention. The clip, circulating online, is a compilation of videos featuring Donald Trump visiting the Western Wall, signing important executive orders relating to the Jewish state, as well as portraits of him grinning. The cuts change from one to another while set to an energetic song being sung by young male voices in English and Hebrew.

    “If the whole world stands against us and only Micronesia is rooting for us. When the sons of Ishmael harm our land, don’t you worry, Trump takes a stand”, its English lyrics say.

    The song climaxes with the chorus “Super Trump is Jerusalem’s prince”.

    “From the city of Zion, for our Lord, he fights like a lion”, the song concludes, before the boys start singing in Hebrew.

    The creation - attributed to a Jerusalem Boys Choir, according to its opening title, left commenters speechless.

    ​Some confessed that they felt compelled by the catchy song to press play.

    ​However, there were those suspecting that it was all a stunt and suggested that the video was a parody.

    ​Some proposed a more historical perspective.

    ​Others just had fun, joking about the release.

    ​After Washington recognised Jerusalem as the Israeli capital in 2018, it also acknowledged the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as Israeli land in March 2019. Tel Aviv, which considers the Golan Heights its territory, welcomed the move and praised Donald Trump for signing the executive order. It even vowed to build a village in the Golan Heights and name it after the US president.

    READ MORE: Pastor Defends Prayer for Trump: 'I Obey God's Command to Pray for President'

    Earlier, in response to moving the embassy to Jerusalem, a local football club called Beitar Jerusalem announced its intent to rename itself Beitar Trump Jerusalem to celebrate the US president, while Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat promised to name a square after the incumbent POTUS.

    Related:

    Twitterstorm as Netanyahu Shows Map of Israel With Golan Heights, Trump’s Notes
    Trump Says Israel Should “Get Their Act Together” on Eve of Europe Visit
    Snowden's Leaked Archive Shows Israel Got NSA Intel for Conducting Strikes – Report
    Tags:
    Jerusalem, Golan Heights, US, Israel, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse