Trump Everywhere: Israeli Football Team to Be Named in US President's Honor

An Israeli football club based in Jerusalem is about to get a new name due to US President Donald Trump’s decision to reassess the city’s status and move the US Embassy there.

A football club called Beitar Jerusalem has announced its intent to rename itself Beiter Trump Jerusalem to celebrate the US president’s decision to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"President Trump has shown courage, vision and true love of the Israeli people and their capital, and these days other countries are following his lead in giving Jerusalem its rightful status. The football club Beitar Jerusalem, one of the most prominent symbols of the city, decided to honor the President for his love and support with a gesture of our own," the club said via a statement posted on its official Facebook page.

70 שנה המתינה ירושלים להכרה בינלאומית, עד שהנשיא דונלד טראמפ החליט לעשות מעשה והכיר בה כבירת הנצח של עם ישראל.

בית"ר ירושלים, מהמותגים הירושלמים הבולטים ביותר, החליט לגמול לנשיא על אהבתו, ומעתה תיקרא קבוצת המנורה "בית"ר 'טראמפ' ירושלים".

לפרטים המלאים: https://t.co/F03lrPfsmO pic.twitter.com/pngl3dPUwi — Beitar Jerusalem FC (@fcbeitar) 13 мая 2018 г.

​Earlier the mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat, said that he intended to formally name United States Square in honor of President Donald Trump, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing the Jerusalem Press Office.

Also, Israeli construction minister Yoav Gallant has said that while the new embassy quarter to be built in Jerusalem was originally supposed to be called Embassy Town, he has considered naming it after US President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Israel Mulls Building 'Trump Town' for Foreign Embassies in Jerusalem

© AFP 2018 / MAHMUD HAMS Deadly Clashes Break Out as Palestinians Protest US Embassy Opening in Jerusalem, At Least 25 Reported Dead (VIDEO)

The official US embassy relocation ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 15 and is expected to be attended by a host of high-ranking US officials, including US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, US special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband and presidential adviser Jared Kushner.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh promised that "all the Palestinians will take to the streets" on May 14 and May 15 to protest the embassy relocation.

His statement was followed by violent clashes between Jews and Arabs as up to a thousand Israelis ascended Temple Mount in honor of Jerusalem Day, which marks 51 years since the Old City became a part of Israel.

Ayman al-Zawahiri, the head of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group, has also reportedly called for jihad against the United States and criticized Islamic countries for their apparent inability to protect Muslims.

READ MORE: Al-Qaeda Leader Calls for Jihad on US for Embassy Opening in Jerusalem — Reports

In December 2017, US President Donald Trump publicly recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and decreed that the US Embassy in the country should be relocated there from Tel Aviv.

This development sparked a wave of outrage across the Arab world, resulting in an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

*Al-Qaeda is a notorious terrorist group that is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.