Register
23:26 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they deliver remarks before a dinner at Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem May 22, 2017

    Square Near US Embassy in Jerusalem to Be Named for US President

    © REUTERS / Ariel Schalit/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Tuesday, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat announced that a square near the new location of the US embassy in Israel will be named after the man who made the decision to move it there - US President Donald Trump.

    According to Barkat, the ceremony will occur in the presence of Trump administration officials and the square will be named "United States Square in honor of President Donald Trump." 

    "President Trump has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish people," Barkat tweeted Tuesday.

    "To show our love and respect for POTUS and the American people, who always stand by the side of Israel and Jerusalem, we will name a square next to the new US Embassy in honor of the president," Barkat added.

    ​Barkat's statement comes after Israeli Construction Minister Yoav Gallant announced last month that he was considering naming an area in Jerusalem after Trump that contains several foreign embassies.

    On Monday, the US Embassy in Tel Aviv also changed its Twitter handle to @usembassyjlm.

    The US embassy will be relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May 14, which commemorates Israel's 70th anniversary of its independence.

    A man walks next to a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Palestinian Authorities Urge to Boycott Opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem

    Trump's announcement in early December that the US considers Jerusalem Israel's capital and would move its embassy there was met with widespread indignation in the region and around the world, as Palestinians have long insisted that Jerusalem is an Arab city and must be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

    In a United Nations General Assembly vote in December, 128 countries denounced Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

    Related:

    Skripal Case Two Months On: Russian Embassy Taunts UK PM May Over Lack of Proof
    Romania President Calls Steps to Move Embassy to Jerusalem 'Mistake'
    Kiwi Blues: Senior New Zealand Navy Officer Hid Camera in Embassy Bathroom
    Russian Embassy Slams Washington for Tacit Approval of Odessa Massacre
    Russian Embassy: UK Security 'Fusion Doctrine' Contradicts Interests of Citizens
    Tags:
    embassy, Netanyahu, Jerusalem, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse