Pastor Defends Prayer for Trump: 'I Obey God's Command to Pray for President'

Pastor David Platt has defended his prayer for President Trump on Monday, claiming endorsement of the president's policies was not his goal, writes The Hill.

“I know that some within our church, for a variety of valid reasons, are hurt that I made this decision,” Platt said, referring to the prayer he delivered in Trump’s presence at the McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, on Sunday.

“This weighs heavy on my heart. I love every member of this church, and I only want to lead us with God’s Word in a way that transcends political party and position, heals the hurts of racial division and injustice, and honors every man and woman made in the image of God.”

“My aim was in no way to endorse the president, his policies, or his party, but to obey God’s command to pray for our president and other leaders to govern in the way this passage portrays,” Platt added.

The US President made an unannounced visit to the church, with the White House saying Trump was stopping at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, "to visit with the Pastor and pray for the victims and community of Virginia Beach," in wake of the 31 May shooting attack.

Trump stood alongside Platt, who noted that there had been calls from Christian leaders to pray for the president.

“We don’t want to do that just on this Sunday,” Platt said. “We want to do that continually, day in and day out. So I want to ask us to bow our heads together now and pray for our president.”

The pastor proceeded to offer a prayer for the president and other political leaders.

Last week, Evangelist Franklin Graham and 250 other Christian leaders announced they were calling for a “Special Day of Prayer” to set aside time to lead their local congregations in praying for the president on Sunday.

There was another pastor who claimed to have interceded on President Donald Trump’s behalf before the heavens. Amid the debates about impeaching Trump over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, Pastor Robert Henderson, head of a ministry, predicted that those trying to remove Donald Trump from office would fail.

In an interview with televangelist Jim Bakker, the Pastor, who was touting his book “Prayers and Declarations that Open the Courts of Heaven”, insisted that people opposing the incumbent president are fighting God as Trump is the Almighty’s pick.

“He’s God’s choice. They can try all day long to remove him, they will not remove him,” claimed the Pastor.

His revelations emerged online just a day before Special Counsel Robert Mueller made his first public statement after a gruelling investigation, dubbed the Russian probe.

Mueller reiterated his team had not determined whether Trump had obstructed justice or not, while refusing to either exonerate him or accuse him of a crime.

The results of the investigation, concluded on 19 April, seemingly satisfied US President Donald Trump and most congressional Republicans, but left many Democrats with questions and the desire to call on Mueller to testify.