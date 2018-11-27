Register
10:19 GMT +327 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Classroom

    Swedes Divided Over Male Headmaster Who Wears Dresses to 'Create Open Society'

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 04

    The dress-wearing headmaster has called the traditional, gender-specific way of dressing 'outdated and cemented opinion' and said he hoped more pupils, regardless of their age, will challenge the existing fashion for the sake of a more accepting and open society.

    Henrik Theorin (45), headmaster at Hagaskolan in the northern Swedish city of Umeå wears nail polish and occasionally a dress to work in order to strike a blow for tolerance and equality, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    "I want to show pupils that it's really okay for a guy to wear a dress if he wants to," Theorin told SVT.

    By his own admission, this started when the school arranged its own Pride week.

    "I believe it's important to show that you look exactly the way you feel like," Theorin said. While admitting he doesn't wear female dresses on a daily basis, he stressed that the idea is to show that norm-breaking is possible. "I don't believe a single pupil will approach me to say I look ugly," Theorin said, suggesting that his choice of wardrobe will provide food for thought.

    Theorin has been also using nail polish at work for several years. In this case, inspiration came from Fredrik Plahn, a former headmaster at Trollbäcken and Tyresö. Plahn made national headlines in 2014, when he announced that he was walking around the kids with his nails painted all colours of the rainbow in order to 'challenge the hetero norm'. Today, Fredrik Plahn is headmaster in Botkyrka, which is celebrated as one of the most diverse places in Sweden, where immigrants constitute more than half of the population.

    "I have only received positive reactions. People at school think it's great," Theorin said, admitting that he would prefer no reaction at all. He also added that his school works actively to promote 'different sets of norms' and devotes a lot of attention to 'values' in its classrooms.

    Unwritten rules about how we should or shouldn't be dressed affect many people negatively, Theorin believes.

    "Alas, we live within our standards, and people don't risk breaking them. A man should be 'manly', wear pants and shirt, as I usually do. These are older, cemented opinions, if you ask me," Theorin explained to the newspaper Expressen.

    READ MORE: Un-Ladylike: Swedish LGBT Proponent Switches Gender During Child Porn Probe

    Lastly, Theorin expressed hoped that more pupils, regardless of their age, would dare to challenge themselves and the existing clothing standards for the sake of a more accepting and open society.

    Theorin's stance has polarised Swedes; while many cheered Theorin's courage and unorthodox ways, others were repelled by the school spoon-feeding an agenda.

    "Wishing my children had such a rector", "Male standards really need to be discussed in the view of murders among young people", and "Such a heavenly beautiful deed! What a wonderful change from cold, unengaged and preoccupied rectors of my school time" were some of the positive feedback on Facebook.

    On the negative side, users ventured that 'male feminist' instantly rang a bell and griped over the school openly pushing the LGBT agenda.

    "Imagine if a principal also challenged the norms by daring to invest in knowledge and competence," user Erik Gestrinus wrote in the comments fields of the Nyheter Idag news outlet.

    READ MORE: 'Something Happened in Society': 1% of Young Swedes Up for Sex Change — Survey

    "Put down the whole damn school system. It is nothing but a factory whose sole aim is to indoctrinate our children to fit into a fundamentally ill society," Urban Glinning wrote.

    "What a sissy. He could have chosen a rose dress with lace and flounce. This here looks more like a badly sewn wetsuit," another user wryly commented on Theorin's choice of clothing.

    "Sometimes I can understand Russia's ban on non-traditional sexual propaganda," Ian Nilsson wrote.

    Related:

    #MeToo 'Forever' Enters Curriculum at Swedish School
    Swedes Rebel Against Tax-Paid Public Service Tips on Deep Throating, Fisting
    Tags:
    school, education, LGBT, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse