10:45 GMT +322 November 2018
    Unidentified participants enjoy the annual Gay Pride Parade as it makes its way through central Stockholm, Sweden (File)

    Un-Ladylike: Swedish LGBT Proponent Switches Gender During Child Porn Probe

    © AP Photo / Pressens Bild/Pontus Lundahl
    According to the prosecution, the man turned woman possessed close to 14,000 pornographic pictures and over 300 videos, all involving children.

    A former employee of the Swedish Armed Forces and a Pride campaigner facing charges involving child pornography has switched legal gender during the investigation, the news outlet Nya Tider reported.

    According to the prosecution, the 30-year-old man, who now identifies as a woman, was caught with 13,656 pornographic images of children and 302 such videos. The prosecution found that about 1,000 images and 203 films, whose total playing time is about 30 hours, can be classified as 'gross abuse material', as they feature particularly young children abused in a particularly ruthless way.

    The trans-woman is only charged with possession of child pornography and appears not to have spread the material further. She acknowledged her crime.

    Previously, the trans-woman was employed by the Swedish Armed Forces and was an active member of the defence's Pride initiative in her home town.

    ​The investigation against the trans-woman began on November 29, 2016. The suspect had never been arrested before the beginning of the trial in November 2018. She didn't change her legal gender until August 2017, meaning that she was a man at the beginning of the investigation.

    However, when she participated in an Armed Forces Pride initiative just weeks before the house search by the Swedish police, she was presented by her female name.

    Prosecutor Ulla-Karin Lindström stressed it was 'unusual' for women to commit such crimes and stressed that the culprits in such cases are 'mostly men'. This is backed by the Swedish Crime Prevention Council (Brå), which examined 180 similar convictions and found that all of the convicts were men.

    "Shame she's not a Sweden Democrat. Otherwise, all of Sweden would have read about the incident for weeks without stop," a user tweeted, hinting at the left-wing slant in Swedish media resulting in a bias against the right.

    One-Third of Swedish Girls Exposed to Sex Offences in 2017 - Report
    'Perverts': Shock as Epidemic of Cat-Maiming Rocks Sweden
    Votre message a été envoyé!
