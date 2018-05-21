Register
20:07 GMT +321 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Gender

    Sweden Mulls Easing Legal Gender Change to Reclaim Status as Leading LGBT Nation

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111

    The Swedish government is seeking to drastically modernize decades-old gender legislation it deems outdated and is currently working to distinguish the medical and the legal aspects of gender change in order to once again become a world leader in transgender rights.

    Legal gender change shall be faster and easier, Social Minister Annika Strandhäll of the Social Democrats party and Democracy Minister Alice Bah Kuhnke of the Green Party, have argued in a joint opinion piece in the daily Svenska Dagbladet. Also, treatment shall be made more accessible to young people who "early realize that were not born into the right body."

    Strandhäll and Bah Kuhnke have argued that the laws on the situation of transgender people and gender reassignment introduced in 1972, although groundbreaking at that time, have become outdated. Sweden's once-progressive laws have been surpassed by those of Argentina, Belgium, Norway and Malta, where the individual have become the focal point of the law, they argued. Accordingly, work on further improving the living conditions of the LGBT-community shall continue, both ministers assured.

    An important change, introduced in 2013, is that people desiring medical gender correction are no longer required to undergo mandatory sterilization. Those previously affected by the requirement have been granted the right to compensation starting from May 1 this year.

    READ MORE: From Tens to Hundreds: Finns Massively Interested in Gender Switch

    Today, the Swedish government wants to modernize the legal take on gender by repealing the current legislation and replacing it with two laws, one dealing with the legal aspect of gender change and one with the medical process.

    An individual's self-identification and self-perception rather than medical assessment must become the foundation for the new law. According to Strandhäll and Bah Kuhnke, this move will empower transgender persons.

    According to the politicians no one shall be forced to undergo surgery to legally change their gender, unless they want to.

    Swedish authorities want to fast-track gender reassignment to prevent young people with gender dysphoria from "waiting for an unreasonably long period."

    READ MORE: From Tens to Hundreds: Finns Massively Interested in Gender Switch

    According to Strandhäll and Bah Kuhnke, transgender people are "one of the most vulnerable groups" in Swedish society. In their opinion piece, they emphasized that the situation is particularly dismal for young transgender people under the age of 30, 30 percent of whom have "seriously considered taking their life" on more than one occasion in the past year alone.

    In a related move, the Swedish parliament has endorsed a government proposal to broaden the definition of a hate crime, to make it illegal to "display contempt for and discriminate against" people due to their "cross-gender identity."

    Related:

    From Tens to Hundreds: Finns Massively Interested in Gender Switch
    Gender Bender? Swedish Sexual Equality 'Robot' Mocked Online
    Stockholm Shells Out for Forced Sterilization of Transgender Persons
    Boy or Girl? More Young Swedes Unsure of Their Gender, Seek Medical Assistance
    Tags:
    gender, Gender Dysphoria, Annika Strandhäll, Alice Bah Kuhnke, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse