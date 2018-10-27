'Anti-Semitism Alive & Kicking': Twitter Shaken by Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack

At least four people have been killed in a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Wilkins Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The suspect, who has already been detained, reportedly shouted "all these Jews need to die" during the attack.

While emergency services take care of those who were injured in the attack and police investigate the scene, people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the deadly shooting in the Pittsburgh synagogue.

Most users either offered prayers for those who were killed and injured in the attack

It’s a synagogue, prayers to all — judith (@judithPopt) October 27, 2018

or expressed condolences to relatives of the victims.

Such a shame that civilians are targeted by coward terrorists. Regardless of attacker’s motive, his identity and regardless of victims religion, nationality, I strongly condemn the attack. Condolences to the victims beloved ones. #Pittsburgh — Sadettin Şentürk (@SadettinSenturk) October 27, 2018

Condolences to everyone affected. Be safe.

Let's just hope this isn't about what it very well could be about.#Pittsburgh — John Turner (@John3urner) October 27, 2018

my sincere condolences to all families & friends of those lost in the #Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting 🖤 — JessBat🦇 (@Feuilles_Jaunes) October 27, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump also expressed regret at the deadly shooting and called for stopping the violence.

My heart breaks over the news out of #Pittsburgh. The violence needs to stop. May God bless, guide & unite the United States of America. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 27, 2018

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf called the attack an "absolute tragedy" and urged for better gun control in the US.

"We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life. But we have been saying "this one is too many" for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm's way," he said.

Twitter users were shocked by the brutal assault that took place in the synagogue.

This is a nightmare — HестоᎡ ཀeясаᎠо (@hectormercado) October 27, 2018

@GovernorTomWolf this is so sad and insane — Elisabeth Connelley (@Elisasspot) October 27, 2018

I am shocked, I am saddened, and I am angry. How many more people have to die until we do something about it? #Pittsburgh #TreeOfLife — Rachel (@rachel_veto) October 27, 2018

Many twitterians were infuriated as they learned that the assailant had shouted "all Jews need to die." They pointed out that anti-Semitism doesn't seem to have been wiped out in society.

"All these Jews need to die," gunman shouts at police on scene at #Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. Anti-Semitism alive and kicking, the epitome of evil. — Julie Lenarz (@MsJulieLenarz) October 27, 2018

Really really praying for the #TreeofLife community in #Pittsburgh. Squirrel Hill is my old hood and the Jewish community has always been welcoming to me from Brooklyn to Miami to Pittsburgh. Jesus Christ, help us all. America is sick. — Wild 🐝 Slaying 🐉 (@glowbug28) October 27, 2018

A lot of Twitterians instantly called for government action to tackle both mass shootings and anti-Semitism.

It’s absolutely heartbreaking to wake up & see another shooting. My condolences to the people in the synagogue & the friends/family of those victims. When will this country take some action?? #Pittsburgh https://t.co/FPlDKpU3i5 — ChristyB (@christynb97) October 27, 2018

I am OUTRAGED. This is my hometown synagogue. Too many guns! Too much racism! Too much hate speech! It’s time for our country’s leaders to take responsibility for their rhetoric & take action. NOW. @USJewishDems @ChrisMurphyCT @MomsDemand #Pittsburghshooting #pittsburgh https://t.co/MwKgJDFTQc — Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) October 27, 2018

Anti-Semitism has no place here in #Pittsburgh



Drive the Nazis out with their tails between their legs — iSeeStephen (@Bring_Me_Bread) October 27, 2018

An attacker, reportedly carrying an AR-15 rifle and a Glock handgun, entered the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and opened fire on those praying there. According to reports, at least 4 people have been confirmed dead, while estimates as to the total number of casualties vary from 7 to 8.