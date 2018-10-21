Shooting in Florida: At Least 6 Injured - Police (VIDEO)

The Sheriff's office in Jacksonville, Florida, reported a shooting in the center of the city. The area has been cordoned off, while the investigation is underway.

"At this time, six adults shot with three in critical condition. No suspect(s) in custody," Jacksonville's Sheriff's office stated.

As law enforcement specified, the accident took place near the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars' football stadium. The Sheriff's office reports that the suspect was "in a vehicle described as a grey/silver four-door vehicle".

This #JSO vehicle just left the scene at A Philip Randolph and Pippin @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/gejpuQXEHr — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) October 21, 2018

No further details are immediately available at the moment.