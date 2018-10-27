Suspect in Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack Reportedly Identified as Robert Bowers

A law enforcement official cited by The Associated Press on condition of anonymity has identified the suspect in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue as Robert Bowers. The official noted that Bowers was in his 40s.

Robert Bowers, who is currently in custody over is believed to have been previously promoting anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant conspiracies and have called to kill the Jews.

The deadly attack unfolded on the morning of October 27 in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, US. There were nearly 100 people inside of the synagogue at the time of the attack, which left 8 of the 12 shot dead and the rest injured.