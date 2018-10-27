US Police Detain Pittsburgh Sinagogue Attacker, Confirm Casualties

The shooter who attacked the Tree of Life Synagogue on Wilkins Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has reportedly been detained. Reporters at the scene say that the attacker was shouting "all Jews need to die".

An active shooter walked into the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and opened fire, local media reports, citing authorities.

The Police confirmed that the attacker has been detained. As one of the reporters at the scene said, he was allegedly shouting "all Jews need to die" before the detention.

The attacker was reportedly carrying an AR-15 and a Glock handgun, as well as a "military-style package," which was being checked inside the synagogue following reports of an explosive device.

Area Is Put on Lockdown

According to eyewitnesses, police and emergency services, as well as the SWAT team have been deployed to the scene, trying to evacuate those who remained inside the building after they had rescued several people. When police arrived, the attacker reportedly shot at them, forcing officers to hide behind their vehicles.

Just heard on police scanner:



Suspect is in custody.



He told cops "all jews need to die." https://t.co/pyBCbTvsCS — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 27, 2018

KDKA reporter Andy Sheehan said that at least four people have been confirmed dead, adding that the exact number of casualties might be from 7 to 8. According to local media reports, two police officers were shot as a result of the assault.

#BREAKING: 7 dead (4 on the main floor, 3 in the basement), others injured after #activeshooter opens fire in a #Pittsburgh synagogue during bris ceremony https://t.co/dWbTpO3Jsx via @whnt pic.twitter.com/zjfmhgGtCS — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) October 27, 2018

I have just arrived on scene on Murray Avenue heavy heavy police presence armed swat along with emergency personnel #wpxi pic.twitter.com/IszDhILV78 — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) October 27, 2018

As the local media outlet says, the synagogue was full of people at the moment of the attack for a Saturday service.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

According to the police, they received several calls from people barricaded inside the Synagogue.

outside of tree of life synagogue in pittsburgh. can hear multiple shots. police urging people to get away. pic.twitter.com/PAZlYKbywJ — Campbell Robertson (@campbellnyt) October 27, 2018

Carnegie Mellon University, located nearby, is reportedly on lockdown, with students receiving texts telling them to stay inside.

Trump Reacts to Attack

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the ongoing situation on his Twitter:

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Reacting to the shooting, the New York Police Department intensified on Saturday security around synagogues and Jewish communities, ABC reported.