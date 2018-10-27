US Police Detain Pittsburgh Sinagogue Attacker, Confirm Casualties

An active shooter walked into the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and opened fire, local media reports, citing authorities.
The Police confirmed that the attacker has been detained. As one of the reporters at the scene said, he was allegedly shouting "all Jews need to die" before the detention.
The attacker was reportedly carrying an AR-15 and a Glock handgun, as well as a "military-style package," which was being checked inside the synagogue following reports of an explosive device.
Area Is Put on Lockdown
According to eyewitnesses, police and emergency services, as well as the SWAT team have been deployed to the scene, trying to evacuate those who remained inside the building after they had rescued several people. When police arrived, the attacker reportedly shot at them, forcing officers to hide behind their vehicles.
Just heard on police scanner:— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 27, 2018
Suspect is in custody.
He told cops "all jews need to die." https://t.co/pyBCbTvsCS
KDKA reporter Andy Sheehan said that at least four people have been confirmed dead, adding that the exact number of casualties might be from 7 to 8. According to local media reports, two police officers were shot as a result of the assault.
#BREAKING: 7 dead (4 on the main floor, 3 in the basement), others injured after #activeshooter opens fire in a #Pittsburgh synagogue during bris ceremony https://t.co/dWbTpO3Jsx via @whnt pic.twitter.com/zjfmhgGtCS— Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) October 27, 2018
I have just arrived on scene on Murray Avenue heavy heavy police presence armed swat along with emergency personnel #wpxi pic.twitter.com/IszDhILV78— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) October 27, 2018
As the local media outlet says, the synagogue was full of people at the moment of the attack for a Saturday service.
ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available.— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018
According to the police, they received several calls from people barricaded inside the Synagogue.
outside of tree of life synagogue in pittsburgh. can hear multiple shots. police urging people to get away. pic.twitter.com/PAZlYKbywJ— Campbell Robertson (@campbellnyt) October 27, 2018
Carnegie Mellon University, located nearby, is reportedly on lockdown, with students receiving texts telling them to stay inside.
Trump Reacts to Attack
US President Donald Trump has reacted to the ongoing situation on his Twitter:
Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018
Reacting to the shooting, the New York Police Department intensified on Saturday security around synagogues and Jewish communities, ABC reported.
