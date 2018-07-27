Register
14:36 GMT +327 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Yanet Garcia

    Cold Front: Mexico's Sexiest Weather Girl Opens Up About Being Dumped by Gamer

    © Photo: Instagram / iamyanetgarcia
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The 27-yaer-old model and Instagram star returned to single life after her ex- boyfriend broke up with her to pursue his gaming career and spend more time playing Call of Duty. The Mexican beauty is coping with the stress by posting more of her bikini selfies on social media.

    Mexican host Yanet García, frequently referred to as "the hottest weather girl in the world," has spoken about the difficult time she’d had since she parted ways with her former boyfriend after a year and half together.

    In her first TV appearance after a break on the show “Hoy” (“Today”), the woman admitted that “it was obviously something she didn’t expect,” but now she is “at peace.”

    "I actually do not judge him, on the contrary I wish him all the success, I hope that he wins that championship and it gives him all that he wants. We were a couple working in social media, and he had commitments with his followers while I have my job and projects," Garcia explained.

    When asked if they could still get back together, Garcia dismissed the possibility.

    READ MORE: World's Hottest Weather Girl Sends Internet Into Meltdown (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    Douglas Martin, a Call of Duty pro known as FaZe Censor and social media celebrity with 2.6 million followers on YouTube, revealed why this 21st century romance between a pro gamer and an Instagram star with almost 7 million followers came to an end in a clip. According to Martin, he simply doesn’t "have time for a girlfriend" and needs to focus on his gaming career.

    "For now, like, what I want in my life, at this very moment, is to compete in Call of Duty, because I love it so much.  I was, like, listen: it's going to be difficult, because I'm playing Call of Duty full-time now. I'm literally sitting here every single night from like 7pm, sometimes to 5am playing Call of Duty," Martin said.

     

    Hi

    Публикация от Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) 24 Июл 2018 в 9:20 PDT

    In response to this development, Garcia tweeted a single word: “heartbroken.” However, she has since returned to posting racy photos and backstage sneak peeks on her social media.

    Yanet Garcia, a 27-year-old model turned TV personality who works as weather forecaster on the Mexican TV station Televisa Monterrey, rose to fame after people began sharing images of her during weather presentations, comparing her curves to reality TV star Kim Kardashian. During the 2018 World Cup, her fan base increased as she actively supported the Mexican national team.

    Related:

    Call of Duty Pro Gamer Dumps World’s Hottest Weather Girl (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    World's Hottest Weather Girl Sends Internet Into Meltdown (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Hot Weather Girl Pays Tribute to World Cup in Racy Photoshoot (PHOTOS)
    'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Flaunts Booty in Tiny Pamela Anderson Swimsuit
    Mexico's 'Hottest Weather Girl' Stirs Up Social Media Storm
    Tags:
    interview, weatherman, model, cybersport, gaming, Instagram, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Run, Girl, Run! Parkour Ladies of Egypt
    Omarosa: ‘Unhinged’ and Seeking Revenge
    Omarosa: ‘Unhinged’ and Seeking Revenge
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse