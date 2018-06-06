Hot Weather Girl Pays Tribute to World Cup in Racy Photoshoot (PHOTOS)

The Argentinean weather girl has over 2.9 million followers on Instagram.
In her recent photoshoot Sol Pereza paid tribute to the upcoming World Cup. She is seen wearing an Argentinean football shirt and knickers, showing off her strong, fit legs.
In just ten hours, more than 256,000 of her followers have liked the picture.
Many Argentinean football fans were delighted at Sol’s patriotic photo.
One said: “Come on Argentina! I love my country.”
Another wrote: “You are more beautiful than Messi.”
