World's Hottest Weather Girl Sends Internet Into Meltdown (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Dubbed Mexico’s hottest weather girl, Yanet Garcia has posted a heart rate-raising workout video to show how she has “squatted” her way to incredible curves.
The clip, with the caption “Just keep going,” received over 224,000 likes and 2,200 comments just in 16 hours.
The 27-year-old TV presenter, described by Playboy as “the girl that makes you want to watch the weather,” occasionally shares snaps and videos of her routine exercises…
…and flaunts her bombshell body, proudly boasting that the picture is without filters:
Recently, the beautiful brunette, who even offered her backside as a national World Cup good luck charm, graced the cover of July’s edition of Maxim magazine:
Ya tienes tu Revista @maximmexico?🇲🇽 ¡YA A LA VENTA! ¡CÓMPRALA YA! 💥❤💪🔥😍 #YanetGarciaEnMaxim Fotos — Rodrigo Palma @ropalma Styling — Tatiana Cueva @tatianacueva Cabello — Antonio Ruz @antonioruz Maquillaje — Tatiana Sada @tsgmakeup Dirección Editorial — Gabriel Guajardo @mividaaburrida Acciones @inkentourage @peperincon @betoville
It seems that the Mexican daily morning show “Hoy” has found a way to make weather forecasts interesting…
Hey guys! I’m so excited to let you know that you can now watch my weather forecasts in the United States 🇺🇸! Let me know if you’re going to tune in 😀☔️☀️ #Aclimátate 🕐 1:00 pm @univision @programahoy ¡Hola chicos! Estoy tan emocionada de compartirles que ahora me podrán ver a través de @univision — Estados Unidos — con el reporte del clima ☀️☔️ NO SE LO PUEDEN PERDER 🕐 1:00 p.m. @programahoy Gracias @magdaproducer @andy___rodriguez ❤️ Los grandes sacrificios traen grandes recompensas 🙌🏻🙏🏻✨ GRACIAS DIOS ❤️
