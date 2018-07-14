World's Hottest Weather Girl Sends Internet Into Meltdown (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Mexican TV host Yanet Garcia knows how to bring the heat as she regularly shares jaw-dropping pictures to tease her 6.4 million followers on Instagram.

Dubbed Mexico’s hottest weather girl, Yanet Garcia has posted a heart rate-raising workout video to show how she has “squatted” her way to incredible curves.

The clip, with the caption “Just keep going,” received over 224,000 likes and 2,200 comments just in 16 hours.

The 27-year-old TV presenter, described by Playboy as “the girl that makes you want to watch the weather,” occasionally shares snaps and videos of her routine exercises…

…and flaunts her bombshell body, proudly boasting that the picture is without filters:

Recently, the beautiful brunette, who even offered her backside as a national World Cup good luck charm, graced the cover of July’s edition of Maxim magazine:

It seems that the Mexican daily morning show “Hoy” has found a way to make weather forecasts interesting…