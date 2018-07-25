Call of Duty Pro Gamer Dumps World’s Hottest Weather Girl (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A dedicated video gamer ended up dumping his gorgeous girlfriend in order to avoid distractions as he continues to hone his skills and pursue his chosen vocation.

Douglas Martin, a professional Call of Duty gamer known as FaZe Censor, has announced his decision to break up with his girlfriend, Yanet Garcia, frequently referred to as "the hottest weather girl in the world."

According to Martin, he simply doesn’t "have time for a girlfriend" and needs to focus on playing Call of Duty as the next installment of the franchise, Black Ops 4, is due to be released in October.

A considerable number of people, however, do not agree with Martin’s priorities.

"Life is short, if you chose a video game over reality then she’s better off without you and I know she will find the love of her life," wrote one observer.

"Dumps his hottest girlfriend to play 14yr old kids game that no one even plays anymore SMH," quipped another.

In response to this development, Garcia tweeted a single word: “heartbroken.”

Heartbroken 💔😞 — Yanet García 🇲🇽 (@IamYanetGarcia) 20 июля 2018 г.

​Yanet Garcia, a 26-year-old model turned TV personality who works as weather forecaster on Mexican TV station Televisa Monterrey, rose to fame after people began sharing images of her during weather presentations, comparing her curves to reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Публикация от Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) 12 Июл 2018 в 12:51 PDT

Публикация от Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) 11 Июл 2018 в 6:44 PDT

According to Playboy, Garcia is "the girl that makes you want to watch the weather."