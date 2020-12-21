Register
08:06 GMT21 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wait in line at the St. Clements Food Pantry for food during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, 11 December 2020.

    A Breakdown of the $900 Billion US COVID-19 Relief Package

    © REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (258)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0e/1081460403_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_99de8b9d93445573aafc8ce4dd1309f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012211081523358-a-breakdown-of-the-900-billion-us-covid-19-relief-package/

    US congressional leaders announced on 20 December they had finally agreed on a new coronavirus relief bill which was previously bogged down in protracted negotiations, with both chambers of Congress initially passing a stopgap measure on Sunday evening to extend federal funding by 24 hours to avoid a government shutdown.

    An agreement on a $900 billion (€735-billion) economic relief package for the COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy was announced by US congressional leaders on Sunday after a long-delayed effort that had been mired in wrangling between Republicans and Democrats.

    “We've agreed to a package of nearly $900 billion. It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long," Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

    ​Senate minority leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, said the relief bill – the country’s first Since April - should have enough votes to pass Congress.

    "Today, we have reached an agreement with Republicans and the White House on an emergency coronavirus relief and omnibus package that delivers urgently needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people as the virus accelerates," said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Schumer in a statement.

    To grant lawmakers more time to hammer out the relief package - the second-largest in US history - the two chambers of Congress had passed a stopgap measure on Sunday evening to extend federal funding by 24 hours to dodge a government shutdown.

    ​The Democratic-led House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill on Monday, followed by the Republican-controlled Senate. If passed, the deal, the text of which has not yet been released, will have to be signed into law by sitting US President Donald Trump.

    According to a summary of the Bill released by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and Reuters interviews with several congressional aides, here is what the package offers:

    Direct Payments

    The bill presupposes $166 billion in new direct payments of up to $600 per adult and child, for individuals making up to $75,000 a year and $1,200 for couples making up to $150,000 annually. The bill also expands direct payments to mixed-status households.

    Democrats said it would put $284 billion into Paycheck Protection Program small business loans, and include funds for loans from small and minority-owned lenders. It would direct another $20 billion to small business grants and $15 billion to live event venues.

    Unemployment Benefits

    The relief package is to establish temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits, while keeping in place programs that expanded unemployment insurance eligibility amid the pandemic.

    As people struggle with job loss as fallout from the pandemic, $25 billion are to go towards rent and utility payment assistance, with an extension of the eviction moratorium until 31 January. States will receive a minimum of $200 million in assistance.

    A person holds a placard as protesters temporarily block the street to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) house with a live band on a flatbed truck, demanding the extension of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related unemployment aid, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 22, 2020
    Jonathan Ernst
    A person holds a placard as protesters temporarily block the street to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) house with a live band on a flatbed truck, demanding the extension of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related unemployment aid, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 22, 2020

    To ward off hunger, $13 billion will be covering measures to provide food assistance, including additional funding for food banks and senior nutrition programs, college student access to the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

    Grants and Loans

    On payroll loans, $284 billion is to be allocated towards government payroll loans, including expanded eligibility for nonprofits, newspaper, TV and radio broadcasters, $15 billion for live venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions and $20 billion for targeted disaster grants.

    $12 billion are to be set aside for minority owned and very small businesses that previously had difficulty accessing Payroll Protection Program financing.

    Also, Congress is reportedly agreeing to convert a $10 billion loan approved in March into direct funding for US Postal Service without requiring repayment.

    US Congress
    © CC0
    US Congress

    The new legislation is setting aside $82 billion for colleges and schools, including for heating-and-cooling system upgrades to deal with coronavirus transmission and reopen classrooms.

    As part of expanded Pell Grants, new grants for college tuition are anticipated to be offered to 500,000 new recipients.

    Some $10 billion are designated for childcare assistance, including $54.3 billion for K-12 schools (from kindergarten to 12th grade) and $22.7 billion for higher education.
    A special section is designed to aid farmers, with $13 billion are scheduled to be channeled into direct payments, purchases and loans to farmers and ranchers.

    Tax Credits

    The ‘breakthrough’ legislation will be offering enhanced tax credits. These will serve to boost low-income housing construction, ensure that businesses retain employees on payroll, employers provide paid sick leave, and for low income workers.

    Transport Industry

    The relief package has designated $45 billion towards transportation aid, including $15 billion to US passenger airlines for payroll assistance, $14 billion for transit systems, $10 billion for state highway funding, $2 billion for airports, $1 billion for airline contractors and $1 billion for passenger railroad Amtrak.

    Internet

    Legislation seeks to enhance access to broadband internet as $7 billion will be set aside for the purpose.
    This includes $1.9 billion to replace telecom network equipment that allegedly poses ‘national security risks, with $3.2 billion towards a new temporary benefit program to help low-income Americans get access to broadband service.

    Medical Aid

    On vaccine distribution aid, $30 billion are earmarked to support procurement and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, “ensuring it’s free and rapidly distributed to everyone.”

    A healthcare worker draws the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020.
    © REUTERS / LUCY NICHOLSON
    A healthcare worker draws the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020.

    Regarding medical billing, insured patients will only need to pay in-network costs in cases when an emergency or other issue obliges them to seek out a medical provider who isn’t covered by their network.
    $4 billion are also earmarked towards an international ‘vaccine alliance’ amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Chuck Schumer stressed that Democrats would push for more relief in the new year, as earlier, President-Elect Joe Biden said in a statement that the $900 billion plan “provides critical temporary support” but “is just the beginning.”

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (258)

    Related:

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says Agreement on COVID Relief Bill Reached
    GOP, Democrats Reportedly Reach Agreement Clearing the Path for COVID Relief Package Vote
    Tsunami of Outrage Strikes Twitter as Congress Agrees on COVID Relief Providing $600 to Americans
    Tags:
    Senate, US Senate, US House of Representatives, House of Representatives, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, COVID-19, coronavirus, Congress, Congress, US Congress
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mother Nature's Fury: Natural Disasters That Shook the World in 2020
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse