Joe Biden Will Not Discuss Son Hunter With Attorney General Candidates, Jen Psaki Says

The Delaware US Attorney's Office has started a probe into the former vice president’s son, Hunter, for possible tax fraud, amid scrutiny over his business ties in China and Ukraine.

Joe Biden’s appointee for White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, shared with Fox News Sunday that the incoming president will not discuss any probe into his son, Hunter, with any of the candidates that he is considering for the role of US attorney general.

"He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role and he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general. It will be up to the purview of a future attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation," Psaki noted.

She stressed that the president-elect ‘s appointee will "oversee an independent department," and that this person would be "somebody of the highest level of integrity”.

The office of the Delaware US Attorney is currently looking into Hunter Biden for possible tax fraud, his ties to foreign businesses and possible money laundering schemes, while Trump is purportedly considering appointing a special counsel to ensure that the probe will continue even when he is out of office.

As regards to Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, who will spearhead the probe, Psaki insists that this is a secondary personal matter, as the transition team has other important positions to fill as well.

Earlier, Biden told "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert that it is "kind of foul play" that an investigation into his son was "used to get to me." Psaki explained that Biden's use of "foul play" is a reference to the politicization of the investigation, rather than the probe itself.

The developments follow an October row, in which the New York Post published an article about purported emails Hunter Biden ostensibly received from a top official at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, allegedly while he was on its board of directors. The reported emails, which allegedly came from a laptop computer claimed to belong to Hunter, also raised questions about his dealings with Chinese business. The alleged trove of leaked messages is said to have hinted that his father, Joe Biden, was involved in his son's business affairs, although the president-elect has refuted the notion.