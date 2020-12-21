Singer Stella Parton, Sister of Dolly, Slams Politicians Over COVID-19 Vaccine Introduction

Singer Stella Parton, sister of American country music icon Dolly Parton, criticized the way American politicians are handling the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine development, while her older sister donates money for research. Stella Parton asked why wealthy politicians cannot invest large sums in drug development themselves while Americans suffer from the coronavirus-related crisis.
In a viral Saturday tweet, Stella Parton blasted “old moldy politicians” who get the jab shortly after the mass vaccination started, despite that they received the vaccination to cut speculation over drug side effects.
“I haven’t heard of one Televangelist donating one damn cent to the research fund but they sure can fleece the flock and try to cast out demons when they are possessed themselves!” she wrote.
If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can’t some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves? I noticed you started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying you Aholes.— Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 19, 2020
On Friday, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna was approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration, following the authorization of a similar vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech on 11 December. By Friday over 128,000 people across the country had got the jab.
The US currently has the world's highest coronavirus rate, according to Johns Hopkins University data tracking. Over 194,000 tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours alone, along with at least 2,628 deaths.
