Trump Signs Temporary Spending Bill Into Law to Avoid Gov't Shutdown

US President Donald Trump signed a congressional interim budget for a day, preventing a government shutdown, the White House said in a statement.
The federal government funding period expired at midnight; without the current budget law there would be a shutdown - a temporary reduction in the work of a number of federal agencies.
Debate over a longer-term budget law will resume on Monday. In parallel, Congress will try to finally agree on the details of a $900 billion economic support package.
Earlier, the measure was approved by the US House of Representatives.
The last government shutdown in the US, albeit a partial one, occurred between late December 2018 and late January 2019.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
