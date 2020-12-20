Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Says Agreement on COVID Relief Bill Reached

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Sunday that the Congress has reached an agreement on COVID-19 relief package, saying that "another rescue package" will be passed as soon as possible.
"As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own", McConnell tweeted. "Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way."
The reached deal will include roughly $900 billion in coronavirus aid, along with a $1.4 trillion bill to fund the government. Congress has to pass it until the end of Sunday to avoid the government shutdown.
