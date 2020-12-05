Register
07:43 GMT05 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sign is seen on a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2020. - The US Postal Service said on August 18 it will halt changes blamed for slowing mail delivery until after the November election, changing course in the wake of the political firestorm President Donald Trump ignited when he acknowledged he wanted to undermine the agency.

    US Senate Passes Bill to Rename Houston Post Office After Slain Sikh Police Officer, Media Says

    © AFP 2020 / NICHOLAS KAMM
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081367333_0:172:3072:1900_1200x675_80_0_0_e595ee18c409adca206b0b1f18689e0d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202012051081367157-us-senate-passes-bill-to-rename-houston-post-office-after-slain-sikh-police-officer-media-says/

    Slain Sikh Houston police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal is set to become the second Indian American to have a US post office named after him. The first one was named after the first Indian-American Congressman, Dalip Singh Saund, in Southern California in 2006.

    The US Senate has adopted a resolution that would rename a post office in Houston, Texas after slain Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was killed in the line of duty last year.

    Dhaliwal was fatally shot while walking back to his patrol car after a routine traffic stop in Cypress, a suburb of Houston. As per the authorities, the dashcam footage showed the driver of the stopped car, Robert Solis, run up to Dhaliwal and shoot him in the head multiple times.

    The resolution, passed unanimously in the House in September, calls for the post office building at at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston’s Energy Corridor to be named the “Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office”.

    According to Press Trust of India, the bill is now headed to the White House to be signed into law by outgoing President Donald Trump.  

    “The US Postal Office on Addicks Howell Road in Houston will now serve as a lasting tribute to Deputy Dhaliwal's trailblazing legacy for Sikh Americans and religious minorities in law enforcement,” Senator Red Cruz told reporters.

    He added that the outstanding American's life was taken far too soon, but that "his memory will live on as we honour his many contributions to the country and community".

    "I look forward to seeing President Trump swiftly sign these measures into law,” Cruz added.

    Born in India, Dhaliwal moved to Houston, Texas along with his parents, where he grew deep roots.

    In 2015, Dhaliwal joined the Harris County Sheriff's office, became the first Sikh American in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to serve while wearing his articles of faith, including his turban and beard.

    He was the first Sikh police officer to serve in the Harris County Sheriff's Office and became a role model and trailblazer for Sikh Americans seeking to serve in law enforcement.

    Related:

    India Condemns Pakistan for Taking Control of Kartarpur Sahib Temple From Sikh Committee
    American Sikh Leaders Slam Biden, Say Community 'Safe, Thriving' Under Trump
    Whitney Houston's Stepson Bobby Brown Jr. Found Dead, Aged 28
    Tags:
    Law Enforcement, resolution, President, Donald Trump, bill, US Senate, officer, police, Sikh, cypress, Houston, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse