Register
18:56 GMT28 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President-elect Donald Trump walks to his swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 20, 2017

    Trump Reportedly Mulling Announcing 2024 Bid on Inauguration Day

    © REUTERS / J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104983/87/1049838774_0:155:3500:2124_1200x675_80_0_0_ff7c0beeac7ddab5aca29503f1457b3f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011281081305790-trump-reportedly-mulling-announcing-2024-bid-on-inauguration-day/

    The president continues to maintain that he won the November 3 election, accusing the Democratic Party of engaging in widespread fraud in Joe Biden’s favour. On Saturday, he pointed to a large discrepancy in results between in person and mail-in voting in Pennsylvania, and accused his rivals of creating over a million votes “out of thin air.”

    Donald Trump and his advisors are considering a variety of options for announcing a 2024 bid for the White House, including a variant in which the outgoing president formally announces his intention to run on Inauguration day in January, The Daily Beast has reported, citing three people said to be ‘familiar with the conversations’. A second idea was to make the announcement during the week of the inauguration.

    Two of the outlet’s sources indicated that Trump had pondered aloud that announcing a run early could allow him to overshadow Biden even while the Democrat was president, given the media’s penchant for covering the bombastic business mogul-turned politician because he gets good ratings while Biden is deemed “boring.”

    FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves to the crowd
    © AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
    Joe Biden Reportedly Set to Appoint John McCain's Widow Cindy as Next US Ambassador to the UK
    The Daily Beast story is just the latest in a series of US media reports discussing Trump’s potential 2024 run, which the 74-year-old would be constitutionally eligible to do if he wanted.

    On Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Trump national security advisor Robert O’Brien had expressed to the president his intention to stand by him if Trump did run again in 2024.

    Earlier in the week, two separate polls found that a majority of Republican voters would support Trump if he did run again four years from now.

    On Wednesday, a pair of New York City-based comedians bought the domain DonaldJTrump2024.com, with the link leading to a page calling Trump a “loser” repeatedly.

    Republican strategists began considering the idea of a Trump run in 2024 almost immediately after the election, with former Trump 2016 deputy communications director Bryan Lanza saying just three days after the election that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the president did run again, given his personality and the strength of his base.

    US President-elect Joe Biden speaks to the media as he departs from his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 24 November 2020.
    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    Biden Gains More Votes After Trump Pays $3 Million for Wisconsin Recount
    The Trump campaign and the president personally have leveled a broad range of allegations of voter fraud in the November 3 election, accusing opponents of creating over a million ballots “out of thin air” in Pennsylvania, citing inexplicable, statistically impossible “vote dumps” in Biden’s favour in the early hours of the day after the election in Michigan and Wisconsin, pointing to instances of an alleged lack of proper election monitoring in major Democratic strongholds, and citing what they’ve said are sworn affidavits on illicit coaching of election officials to aid the Democratic candidate.

    The Biden campaign, other Democrats and the majority of US mainstream media (as well as some Republicans) have dismissed the Trump campaign’s claims and accused the president of undermining America’s democratic process via his refusal to step down.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse