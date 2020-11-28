Trump Reportedly Mulling Announcing 2024 Bid on Inauguration Day

The president continues to maintain that he won the November 3 election, accusing the Democratic Party of engaging in widespread fraud in Joe Biden’s favour. On Saturday, he pointed to a large discrepancy in results between in person and mail-in voting in Pennsylvania, and accused his rivals of creating over a million votes “out of thin air.”

Donald Trump and his advisors are considering a variety of options for announcing a 2024 bid for the White House, including a variant in which the outgoing president formally announces his intention to run on Inauguration day in January, The Daily Beast has reported, citing three people said to be ‘familiar with the conversations’. A second idea was to make the announcement during the week of the inauguration.

Two of the outlet’s sources indicated that Trump had pondered aloud that announcing a run early could allow him to overshadow Biden even while the Democrat was president, given the media’s penchant for covering the bombastic business mogul-turned politician because he gets good ratings while Biden is deemed “boring.”

The Daily Beast story is just the latest in a series of US media reports discussing Trump’s potential 2024 run, which the 74-year-old would be constitutionally eligible to do if he wanted.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Trump national security advisor Robert O’Brien had expressed to the president his intention to stand by him if Trump did run again in 2024.

Earlier in the week, two separate polls found that a majority of Republican voters would support Trump if he did run again four years from now.

On Wednesday, a pair of New York City-based comedians bought the domain DonaldJTrump2024.com, with the link leading to a page calling Trump a “loser” repeatedly.

Republican strategists began considering the idea of a Trump run in 2024 almost immediately after the election, with former Trump 2016 deputy communications director Bryan Lanza saying just three days after the election that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the president did run again, given his personality and the strength of his base.

The Trump campaign and the president personally have leveled a broad range of allegations of voter fraud in the November 3 election, accusing opponents of creating over a million ballots “out of thin air” in Pennsylvania, citing inexplicable, statistically impossible “vote dumps” in Biden’s favour in the early hours of the day after the election in Michigan and Wisconsin, pointing to instances of an alleged lack of proper election monitoring in major Democratic strongholds, and citing what they’ve said are sworn affidavits on illicit coaching of election officials to aid the Democratic candidate.

The Biden campaign, other Democrats and the majority of US mainstream media (as well as some Republicans) have dismissed the Trump campaign’s claims and accused the president of undermining America’s democratic process via his refusal to step down.