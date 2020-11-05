Register
18:53 GMT05 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for his election night rally at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan.

    Trump 2.0? Former Campaign Adviser Says President Could Run Again in 2024 if He Loses to Biden

    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    224
    Subscribe

    Donald Trump held a narrow early lead over Democrat rival Joe Biden most of Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning before fortunes turned and Biden’s vote numbers shot up dramatically in several battleground states. By Thursday morning, Biden took 264 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Trump vowed to challenge the results in some states.

    There’s a strong likelihood that Trump will run again in 2024 should he narrowly lose the 2020 race to his Democrat rival, according to Bryan Lanza, the former deputy communications director on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

    “If President Trump were to lose a squeaker election, which it looks like now but it’s not certain, I wouldn’t be surprised if he ran again,” Lanza said, speaking to CNBC on Thursday.

    “You have to keep in mind – we’re going into the election the night before, or even the morning of, and everybody said we’re going to lose by double digits. The media had all these suppression polls, they were clearly putting their thumb on the scale to help Joe Biden get across the finish line, and President Trump would have barely lost if this is the narrative that we’re seeking,” the strategist added.

    Intimating that there is a very good chance Trump would remain active in politics if he lost, Lanza emphasised that nobody on the Republican side would have the strength to challenge him if he did run again in 2024.

    “He could probably glide through the primary pretty quickly, he still has the fundraising apparatus…I don’t think we’ve seen the last of President Trump. If you look at his career, you see moments when he gets knocked down, but what you see immediately after those moments when he gets knocked down, is that he immediately picks himself back up, and usually puts himself in an even stronger winning position,” Lanza insisted.

    If he did run in 2024, Trump would be 78 years old, a year older than Democrat candidate Joe Biden is now. At age 70, Trump was already the oldest president to be inaugurated in US history in 2016. During the Democrat primaries, Biden was challenged by 79-year-old Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, narrowly defeating him.

    A voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Friends Bar on 3 November 2020 in San Francisco, California. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent US President Donald Trump or Democrat nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
    © AFP 2020 / Stephen Lam
    DOJ Reportedly Claims Armed Feds Can Inspect State Vote-Counting Locations On Allegations of 'Fraud'
    The 2020 election is setting itself up to go down to a photo finish, with Biden awarded 264 of the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, and leading in the state of Nevada, which has 6 votes. Trump’s tally stands at 214 electoral college votes at the time of writing, with the incumbent also said to be leading in the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Alaska, which, if combined, would add 54 votes to his tally.

    The Trump campaign has indicated that it would mount a legal challenge in multiple states narrowly won by Biden, and has demanded recounts in others. Trump has repeatedly accused his Democrat rivals of “trying to steal the election,” and has complained about his early election lead Tuesday night supposedly “magically” disappearing, “in almost all instances [in] Democrat run and controlled” battleground states.

    Related:

    Shadowy Group Allied With BLM Threatens Unrest, Takeover of Gov’t Buildings if Trump Doesn’t Concede
    Michigan State Secretary's Website Shows Trump in the Lead as Media Claims Biden's Victory
    'Stop the Count': Trump Says Every Vote Coming in After Election Day Won't Be Counted
    Free Speech, What’s That? Dem Lawmakers Ramp Up Calls to Suspend Trump’s Twitter Account
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse