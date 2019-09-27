Lavrov: Pelosi Claims That Russia 'Had a Hand' in the Trump-Zelensky Scandal are 'Clear Paranoia'

Earlier in the day, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi surprisingly claimed that the ongoing scandal related to the content of the Trump-Zelensky phone call, was a result of a Russian "hand."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while speaking at a press conference on the side-lines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, noted that the claims made by US Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi regarding alleged role of Russian in the Trump-Zelensky scandal, were "clear paranoia."

Pelosi's statement was made in an interview with MSNBC, published Friday.

"Here you have the president of the US asking for [another country to interfere in the American elections]. And the president is going to have to answer that and they know how wrong it is. So it's wrong for a country… as we saw with Russian interference… and by the way I think Russia has a hand in this", Pelosi said.

