Russian Journalists Reportedly Attacked in Tbilisi, Georgia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A crew of Russia's Rossiya 24 broadcaster has been attacked in Tbilisi, Georgia, Russian media reported on Saturday.

A group of young men approached the journalists, who were interviewing owners of travel agencies, and started shouting slogans, according to the news website Vesti.Ru. Then, they tried to attack a correspondent and a cameraman of Rossiya 24.

The perpetrators ran away when faced rebuff from a Georgian citizen, the husband of a woman who was interviewed by the Russian journalists.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to suspend the air traffic with Georgia, starting on July 8 and ordered the authorities to ensure that all Russians currently travelling across Georgia be flown back. Moreover, Putin recommended travel companies to refrain from selling package tours to Georgia.

Putin’s decision followed violent protests in Tbilisi, which erupted on Thursday over a Russian lawmaker's decision to deliver a speech from the speaker's seat in Georgia's parliament during an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy. The activists demanded that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and called for the resignation of several Georgian officials. The Kremlin called the developments in Georgia a Russophobic provocation.