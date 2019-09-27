Register
21:40 GMT +327 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Lavrov Discusses ‘Unacceptable’ Visa Denial to UNGA Delegation With Pompeo - Ministry

    © Sputnik / Aleksei Druzhinin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 41
    Subscribe

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the "unacceptable" situation around visa denial to a part of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly during his talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    "The focus was made on the unacceptability of the US move to deny Russian delegates visas to participate in multilateral events at the United Nations, as well as in the bilateral dialogue", the ministry said in a statement.

    The Russian top diplomat reiterated Russia’s openness for dialogue based on mutual respect for each other’s interests.

    "Lavrov stressed that Russia is open to a dialogue with the United States in a wide range of areas, but constructive cooperation is possible only on the basis of respect for each other's interests", the ministry added.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have also discussed crises in Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Middle East and settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

    "A wide range of issues pertaining to the common agenda were discussed. The ministers also discussed prospects for the settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in Afghanistan, Ukraine, the Middle East and North Africa and other issues", the ministry said.

    Lavrov, in particular, expressed hope that the new Ukrainian leadership would start implementing the Minsk accords in good will.

    The sides also touched upon bilateral ties, with Lavrov warning that any sanctions pressure on Moscow was fruitless.

    "[Lavrov] noted the futility of attempts to exert sanctions and any other pressure on our country, which only undermines prospects for bilateral cooperation in the interests of solving key global problems and erodes global security", the ministry added.

    Prior to that, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that several members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas to participate in the high-level week of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which runs from 24-30 September in New York. In total, 10 members of the delegation did not receive their visas, including senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev and the head of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky.

    Tags:
    denial, visa, delegation, UN General Assembly, Mike Pompeo, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse