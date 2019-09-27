Lavrov Discusses ‘Unacceptable’ Visa Denial to UNGA Delegation With Pompeo - Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the "unacceptable" situation around visa denial to a part of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly during his talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The focus was made on the unacceptability of the US move to deny Russian delegates visas to participate in multilateral events at the United Nations, as well as in the bilateral dialogue", the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian top diplomat reiterated Russia’s openness for dialogue based on mutual respect for each other’s interests.

"Lavrov stressed that Russia is open to a dialogue with the United States in a wide range of areas, but constructive cooperation is possible only on the basis of respect for each other's interests", the ministry added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have also discussed crises in Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Middle East and settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"A wide range of issues pertaining to the common agenda were discussed. The ministers also discussed prospects for the settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in Afghanistan, Ukraine, the Middle East and North Africa and other issues", the ministry said.

Lavrov, in particular, expressed hope that the new Ukrainian leadership would start implementing the Minsk accords in good will.

The sides also touched upon bilateral ties, with Lavrov warning that any sanctions pressure on Moscow was fruitless.

"[Lavrov] noted the futility of attempts to exert sanctions and any other pressure on our country, which only undermines prospects for bilateral cooperation in the interests of solving key global problems and erodes global security", the ministry added.

Prior to that, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that several members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas to participate in the high-level week of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which runs from 24-30 September in New York. In total, 10 members of the delegation did not receive their visas, including senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev and the head of the Russian State Duma's International Affairs Committee, Leonid Slutsky.