Syria 'Safe Zone' US-Turkey Work Continues, Preparations Along Border Complete - Erdogan

Negotiations on the so-called safe zone in Syria continue as Washington and Ankara have yet to reach a final agreement on the perimeter and governance of the area.

Ankara has insisted on it to go as deep as 30-40 kilometers (19-25 miles) east of the Euphrates River along its border with Syria, be controlled jointly by Turkey and the United States, and be completely cleared of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization, and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, cited by the NTV broadcaster, that the work on safe zone continues as scheduled with Washington, noting that Ankara has completed preparations along its border.

"...Our planning for this 480-kilometer safe zone is actually a depth that covers the 20-mile understanding that Trump also expressed. With a planned study, we may have a chance to resettle about 1 to 2 million Syrians here. We want to get these people out of the tents and container cities, along with the buildings that are built with local architecture in areas between 150 and 400 square meters", Erdogan said, cited by the NTV broadcaster.

"...We have taken all measures across the border in the process of this timetable. In addition to these measures, we have recently flown our aircraft in the region. Our planes have already given signals that we are continuing this process by flying in the area. So it's probably not for nothing that our planes are flying here. It's not just navigation", Erdogan stressed.

The idea of establishing a buffer safe zone as a solution to tensions between Turkey and the US-allied YPG militia was proposed by US President Donald Trump in January.

Shortly before that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Ankara was ready to launch an offensive against the YPG in then Kurdish-controlled Syrian city of Manbij. However, following a phone conversation with Trump, he announced postponing the operation. Trump, in turn, announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria after that call.

Ankara has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the 1980s. In 2013, they agreed on a ceasefire but it collapsed two years later when Ankara blamed several terrorist attacks on PKK militants.

Issue of F-35 Jets Not Resolved Yet

Erdogan also noted that the issue of F-35 jets program not completely resolved yet, adding that Ankara has proposed the Trump administration to ink a deal on US Patriot missile defence systems only if Washington's offer could match Russia's s-400 deal, according to the NTV.

"We can't say that the F-35 has been fully resolved yet. But I made them my offer. I said,” besides the S-400, we can get a Patriot from you." I said that to Mr. Trump personally. And they said,” if this is serious, let's work on it." I'm making you a serious offer. If you can get this through Congress, we can do our work on it. The same way we got the S-400, the offer that's coming to us about it doesn't really have to look for it. In the event of such an offer, we would have provided an alternative defence system to Turkey", Erdogan said, cited by the NTV broadcaster.

Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement for the delivery of four Russian S-400 batteries worth $2.5 billion in December 2017.

The United States has repeatedly objected against Ankara’s purchase of the S-400, saying the weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operations of the new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

Washington announced in July its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over the purchase of the S-400s, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.

In late August, Erdogan said that his government and Moscow were conducting negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of Russian Su-57 fighters.

