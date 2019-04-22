Turkey Rejects Unilateral US Decision on Oil Sanctions Against Iran

In Monday's statement, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump had decided not to reissue waivers to any country currently importing Iranian oil after they expire on May 2.

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkey rejects the unilateral US decision not to extend sanctions waivers on Iran's oil imports for some countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday.

"The #US decision to end sanctions waivers on #Iran oil imports will not serve regional peace and stability, yet will harm Iranian people. #Turkey rejects unilateral sanctions and impositions on how to conduct relations with neighbours," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

The comment followed US President Donald Trump's decision not to reissue waivers to any country currently importing Iranian oil when they expire on May 2. Explaining the move, Washington reinstated its position on the issue, stressing that the aim of the decision was to bring Tehran's oil export to zero.

© AFP 2019 / ATTA KENARE Greece, Italy Stopped Buying Oil From Iran Despite US Sanctions Waivers - Iranian Minister

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Pledges to Stabilise Market as US Ends Iran Oil Waivers — Minister

Beijing was among the first countries to react to US reported plans to scrap oil sanctions, expressing the same stance: it stressed it stands against Washington's unilateral restrictions against Tehran and will take every effort to defend the interests of national companies doing legal business with Iran.

Washington, in turn, said it was in discussions with other countries to help them wind down Iranian oil imports, underlying that no grace period would be issued after 1 May. In spite of the rising economic pressure, in one of the recent statements US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured that the Trump administration is not seeking regime change in Iran through direct military intervention.

READ MORE: Iran's Oil Exports Recover, Prices Spike Amid Venezuela, Libya Disruptions