Register
06:03 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Nancy Pelosi Leaves Trump Impeachment Speech on Plane - Report

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    210
    Subscribe

    The Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced that the US government will move forward with an impeachment inquiry based on a 25 July phone call in which President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into an investigation tied to former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

    On Monday evening, Pelosi reportedly began writing what could become one of the most significant texts in her career as an American politician regarding the impeachment of US President Donald Trump. She began drafting and mulling the speech - that may well be a dagger into Trump's political career - on a flight from New York to Washington and then left it on the plane, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source that claimed to be familiar with the matter.

    "She wrote the first draft of her speech that she would give Tuesday [...] At least she had organized it in her head", the source said, cited by Reuters.

    "The president has tried to make lawlessness a virtue in America and now is exporting it abroad [...] It is not part of his job to use taxpayer money to shake down other countries for the benefit of his campaign", Pelosi said Wednesday in a news release, explaining the move to impeach.

    Pelosi’s comments marked the most significant salvo by the House of Representatives to impeach Trump.

    On Tuesday, Pelosi detailed her efforts to impeach the US president. "Today I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry [...] I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella of an impeachment inquiry. The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law", Pelosi said Tuesday.

    The US Department of Justice, meanwhile, released the transcript of Trump's 25 July telephone conversation with Zelensky.

    The transcript showed that the US president did ask Zelensky to work with his personal lawyer and the US attorney general to "look into" the case of Joe Biden, who "went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution" into his son’s possible corruption in Ukraine.

    The transcript did not contain, however, signs that the US president overtly threatened to withhold financial assistance to Ukraine.

    Pelosi alleged that Trump's request to the Ukrainian president to intervene in the US election by probing Biden is a breach of his constitutional responsibilities.

    According to Pelosi, the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, will decide on Thursday whether to turn over the full text of the complaint by the whistleblower to the House Intelligence Committee, or break the law by withholding it.

    Just hours before leaving office in early 2017, the outgoing two-term vice president threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless the country fired top prosecutor Viktor Shokin. At the time, Shokin was investigating a Ukrainian company that employed Biden’s son Hunter, US media reported at the time. 

    After Pelosi’s announcement, Trump, in a serious of tweets, repeated that the investigation of his phone call with the Ukrainian leader is a political "witch hunt" and described it as presidential harassment, admitting that Democrats have not seen the full transcript.

    Related:

    Trudeau Says Spoke to US House Speaker Pelosi About ‘Moving Forward' With New NAFTA
    Pelosi Warns of ‘New Stage’ of Inquiry Against Trump if Whistleblower Complaint Is Blocked
    'No One Is Above The Law': US House Speaker Pelosi Announces Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump
    Nancy Pelosi Forced to Do the One Thing She Had Been Avoiding
    Trump Impeachment Process Seems More Like a Thought-Out Plan Than Pelosi’s Temper Tantrum
    Tags:
    impeachment, speech, transcript, Volodymyr Zelensky, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse