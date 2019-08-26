Non-Extension of US-Russia New START Treaty to Have Fatal Consequences for Strategic Stability - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned in a statement on 26 August that a potential refusal to prolong the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by the US could have grave consequences for the entire world.
"The consequences for global strategic stability will be rather harmful. Strategic stability in general on a global scale will undoubtedly be damaged because we, all humanity, will be practically left without a single document regulating the sphere [of nuclear armaments]", the spokesman said.

