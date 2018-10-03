Register
22:11 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US dollars

    De-Dollarization: Top 5 States Drifting Away From Greenback

    © Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
    US
    Get short URL
    160

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that the US is making a gross strategic mistake by eroding trust in the dollar as the universal financial tool through its assertive foreign policies. Sputnik has summed up what countries are turning away from the greenback and embracing local currencies.

    The US dollar still feels rather comfortable, but clouds are gathering on the horizon for the world's primary reserve currency: global players are reducing their reliance on the greenback inch by inch.

    Russia

    Addressing the Russian Energy Week summit on October 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Washington is "making a colossal strategic mistake" by "undermining confidence in the dollar."

    "It seems to me that our American partners are making a colossal strategic mistake, they are undermining confidence in the dollar as a universal, in fact, the only reserve currency today, undermining faith in it as this universal tool," the Russian president said.

    Banknotes and coins of the United States
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    US Sanctions on Russian Sovereign Debt, Ban on Dollar Ops Are Unlikely - Fitch
    Moscow has signaled its determination to reduce the economic dependence on the dollar, specifying that it does not plan to impose any restriction on transactions in the US currency. The main incentive behind the move is to improve the health of the economy and shield it from Washington's recent sanctions spree.

    Previously, Andrey Kostin, the president and chairman of VTB Bank's Management Board, came up with the de-dollarization plan that was hailed by the Russian Ministry of Finance. Kostin's grand design envisages a gradual shift to trade in national currencies, especially within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

    For his part, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik in early September that Russia was working on shifting to settlements in local currencies with the countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa.

    The issue took on a new significance after a series of punitive measures adopted by the US administration against Russia since the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency. In early August 2018, US lawmakers proposed the so-called "sanctions bill from hell" targeting the Russian sovereign debt.

    Iran

    The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT)
    © Photo: Facebook / SWIFT Community
    Russia Should Consider Euro, Yuan-Based Alternatives to SWIFT – Business Group
    The Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) has remained in focus of global attention since Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, in May 2018 and the resumption of sanctions. The anti-Iran measures have banned business deals with the IRI and cracked down on the country's oil industry. Under these circumstances Tehran signaled its willingness to switch to non-dollar trade exchange with China, India, Russia and Turkey.

    In addition, in mid-September, a spokesperson for the German Finance Ministry told Politico that Berlin, Paris and London had been working on "maintaining financial payment channels" with Iran together with the European External Action Service and European Commission. The purported alternative to SWIFT could make non-dollar deals with Iran invisible to American regulators, thus helping Tehran's business partners circumvent the US sanctions. Meanwhile, the IRI is turning to gold as a viable alternative to the US dollar.

    Turkey

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the during the Summit of The Cooperation Council of Turkish-Speaking States in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Sept. 3, 2018
    © AP Photo / Presidential Press Service
    Erdogan Wants Shift to National Currencies in Trade to Cut Dependence on Dollar
    Ankara's decision to drift away from the greenback was prompted by both economic and political reasons. Trump's tough import tariffs on steel and aluminum introduced in March 2018 and announcement of double tariffs against Turkey in early August sent the Turkish lira down. Over the year, the Turkish national currency has lost 40 percent of its value against the US dollar.

    At the same time, tensions continue to simmer between Ankara and Washington over the US' Syria policy, the White House's alleged unwillingness to extradite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's political foe Fethullah Gulen and the ongoing spat over the detention of a US pastor in Turkey.

    On September 2, Erdogan announced that Turkey would pursue non-dollar trade with other countries stressing that "the dollar monopoly" should be "ended." On September 7, the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran discussed a possible replacement of the US dollar with national currencies in trade transactions during their summit in Tehran.

    Venezuela

    The Latin American state ditched the US dollar in its oil trade in 2017 due to severe sanctions exerted by the White House on Caracas amid the cash-strapped country's major economic and social crisis. On September 8, 2017, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that "Venezuela is going to implement a new system of international payments and will create a basket of currencies to free us from the dollar."

    "We'll use the Russian ruble, the yuan, yen, the Indian rupee, the euro," Maduro stressed.

    The country continues to struggle with the consequences of the US economic blockade, maintaining non-dollar crude trade. On September 13, Bloomberg reported that Beijing agreed to extend a $5 billion credit line for Caracas.

    China 

    While Beijing avoids dumping the dollar amid the Trump-driven trade war with the US, the country is relentlessly working on the internationalization of the yuan, or renminbi, which joined the International Monetary Fund's basket of reserve currencies in October 2016.

    A dragon sculpture in Beijing
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    China is Creating New Powerful Tool to Counter Trump's Trade Offensive
    Under Xi Jinping, the People's Republic of China (PRC) has made several crucial steps to strengthen the yuan's position, starting with the accumulation of gold to the launching of yuan-priced crude futures in March 2018. According to observers, the so-called "petro-yuan" could diminish the dollar dominance once the newly introduced contracts become a new global benchmark.

    Besides, the China-led Belt and Road initiative envisages the introduction of swap facilities in local countries involved in the endeavor to promote the use of the renminbi.

    Yet another step thwarting the dollar's global outreach is the decision of Asian-Pacific countries to push ahead with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations, which have significantly intensified due to Donald Trump's assertive trade policies.

    This file photo taken on January 07, 2016 shows a street sign at the corner of Wall and Broad Street across from the New York Stock Exchange
    © AFP 2018 / TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Soros' Business Partner: Global Economic Storm Nears, We Did It Ourselves
    The RCEP, long regarded as a viable alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), torn apart by Trump in 2017, brings together 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and six Asia-Pacific countries, namely, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

    Although the negotiations over the creation of the free trade zone are still going on, it's easy to imagine what a coveted prize the US is about to lose: the potential bloc accounts for a population of 3.4 billion people with a gross domestic product (GDP) of $49.5 trillion, or about 39 percent of the world's GDP.

    The bloc does not include the US and is likely to develop while relying on trade in local currencies in the first place.

    Speaking to Sputnik in July 2018, Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, a prominent American economist, author and former US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy under President Ronald Reagan, noted that the US economy may be seriously hit in case the dollar loses its reserve currency status.

    Related:

    De-Dollarization: How Russia and China May Soon Dethrone the Petrodollar
    Can Non-Dollar Payments Help EU Avoid US Sanctions in Trade With Iran?
    US Sanctions on Russian Sovereign Debt, Ban on Dollar Ops Are Unlikely - Fitch
    Ankara Wants to Use National Currencies Instead of US Dollar in Venezuela Trade
    Asian, European Nations Seeking to Minimize Dependence on US Dollar – Kremlin
    Fund Manager Explains Why Dollar's Creeping Global Retreat May Soon Snowball
    Tags:
    lira, de-dollarization, tariffs, dollar, ruble, sanctions, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Federal Reserve System, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran, China, Turkey, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse