The trade war between China and the US continues to unfold as Donald Trump imposes $50 billion tariffs on Chinese products. Beijing plans to respond with symmetrical actions. The financial expert Ernst Wolff told Sputnik that more threats are to follow as China financially challenges the US.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has officially initiated dispute settlement proceedings in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in connection with the introduction of US import taxes on aluminum and steel, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Thursday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Finnish government said on Wednesday it had given its consent for construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline through its exclusive economic zone.
The German tabloid Bild lashed out at Sigmar Gabriel for the speech he made after leaving the post of Foreign Minister. According to the politician, he is for a "balanced German attitude" towards Russia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hackers may have accessed payment data of some Delta Air Lines customers last fall, the US air carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing in a statement said new tariff measures proposed by the US and Chinese governments could harm the entire aerospace industry.
US-China economic interdependence has aligned the two countries’ economic interests so closely that looming tariffs on Chinese goods announced by US President Donald Trump are likely to “disrupt” the supply chains of US companies, economist Steve Keen told Radio Sputnik Wednesday.
Although there was some positive news on Tuesday that the cryptomarket had been showing signs of recovery, the virtual money crunch is still there. Still, bitcoin seems to be willingly asserting a new role for itself.
The multibillion-dollar IPO of Spotify at the New York Stock Exchange has been slightly shadowed, as the financial organization accidentally gave credit for the success of the Swedish start-up to the wrong country.
Big Tobacco companies like Philip Morris are investing billions in a new type of cigarette which heats tobacco, rather than burns it, and is thought to be much safer. Sputnik spoke to Professor Marewa Glover, who said some public health organizations were taking a very strange attitude to these new products.
With another mirror move, reported by Xinhua on April 4, Beijing has made another step in retaliating to the tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A new proposal to slap tariffs on certain Chinese products is yet another Washington's "step in a wrong direction," Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Venezuela will use its own cryptocurrency dubbed Petro, while paying to Russia for the delivered automotive parts and components, Jose Vielma Mora, the Venezuelan minister of foreign trade, said.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on all the member states of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to take steps in cooperation with Beijing to resist the protectionist policy implemented by the United States, the permanent envoy of China to WTO said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is set to impose additional tariffs on around 1,300 Chinese products, including those produced by China's aerospace and information technology industries, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said in a press release.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China has officially told the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it will impose $611.5 million in tariffs on $2.75 billion of US imports, a document filed with the WTO detailed on Monday.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The construction of the first leg of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline will be finished in the first 10 days of May, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said Tuesday.
Russia-Turkey trade has grown exponentially in recent years, with increased technical cooperation in a number of strategic sectors, and increasing levels of exports reaffirming the continuing recovery of their economic partnership after the downing of a Russian strike aircraft over Syria in 2015 and the subsequent severing of relations.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will provide a response of "the same scale" if the United States announces new trade restrictions on Chinese goods, Chinese Ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai said.
Fears of a US-China trade war in the making has driven the dollar down against a numbercurrencies and ramped up foreign demand for dollar-denominated gold.
