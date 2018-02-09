Register
18:20 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017

    Petroyuan: China Gives Dollar Jitters as it Introduces Yuan Oil Futures

    © REUTERS/ Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    2210

    The second largest economy and biggest oil buyer in the world is at long last ready to start trading its own crude-futures in yuan, marking its transition to a hydrocarbon price setter.

    Challenging the traditionally dollar-denominated oil business, China will list local-currency crude futures in Shanghai on March 26, according to the nation’s securities regulator. Trading will be also oriented towards foreigners and comes as the first initiative of this kind since China’s first attempt at a domestic contract back in 1993.

    If embraced by investors, China hopes the reinforced position of the yuan could eventually challenge the dominance of the greenback in other business sectors as well. However, skeptics say international traders will still turn to the good old dollar when pricing oil, hesitant over the rigid control the central government exercises over the Chinese economy through its oil purchase quotas.

    READ MORE: Turkey, Egypt Clash Over Gas Exploration Rights in Eastern Mediterranean

    Bloomberg quoted one of the critics, Michal Meidan, an analyst at industry consultant Energy Aspects Ltd as saying that the move was just a first small step towards China gaining the status of an active price setter in oil.

    The futures will appear on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, a unit of the Shanghai Futures Exchange, Securities Regulatory Commission spokesman Chang Depeng told a briefing in Beijing on Friday.

    China is the biggest oil consumer in the world, buying about 8.43 million barrels a day to meet demand from government-run as well as independent refiners. The nation has also been allocating millions of barrels to its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

    Related:

    US Oracle Informs Russian Oil, Gas Companies About Joining Sanctions - Reports
    Iraqi Military Announces Operation to Clear Mountains Near Kirkuk Oil Region
    Maduro to Propose to Oil Producing States to Work Out Cryptocurrency Mechanism
    Cordial Cooperation: Norway to Use Oil Know-How to Prevent Heart Attacks
    Tillerson: US Considering Venezuela Oil Embargo
    Tags:
    futures market, trading, traditional buyers, oil imports, crude oil, oil, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok