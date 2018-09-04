Russia Working to Ditch Dollar, Euro in Trade With Asia, Africa

"This process is not quick [transition to national currency settlements], and we launched it not in the form of a response to sanctions. We have been systematically conducting this work for several years, accumulated practice and have experience regarding the work of commercial banks and the Central Bank in those countries where it is advantageous for us to carry out this work," Manturov said.
"This applies less to European countries, more to the countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, even Latin America, Africa," he added.
Russian car manufacturers are switching to national currencies in payments with Turkey for supplies of components, a number of companies have announced such plans, Denis Manturov said.
READ MORE: Turkey Ready to Conduct Trade With Partners in National Currencies — Erdogan
According to the minister, Turkish producers "are switching now to transactions in national currencies with great pleasure."
Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed that he would pursue non-dollar transactions in trade with Russia and other countries.
In addition to this, Commercial banks from Russia and Iran have agreed to pay for bilateral supplies of products in national currencies.
According to a declaration adopted at SPIEF, Russia and India also seek to coordinate efforts on introducing trade in national currencies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)