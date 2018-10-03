Putin Delivers Speech at Russian Energy Week in Moscow (VIDEO)

The Russian Energy Week in Moscow is set to be attended by over 6,000 guests from over 70 countries, with energy companies coming from Austria, Germany, China, Libya, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France and the US.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the participants on the opening day of the Russian Energy Week, highlighting that the Russian fuel and energy sector will open new opportunities for investment projects and cooperation.

Presence on Global Coal Market

The demand for coal is steadily growing; Russia should consolidate and boost its presence on the world market, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during his speech at the 2018 Russian Energy Week.

"Another important area of the world power industry, which again is showing positive dynamics, is the coal industry. Ten years ago, few people believed in the prospect of supplies of this energy source, but today we see the demand for coal growing steadily, primarily in Asia Pacific Region countries. It is extremely important for Russia to gain a foothold and to increase its presence on this dynamic market," Putin said.

Export Orders in Nuclear Industry

Putin has noted that Russia is actively building 25 nuclear power units in 12 countries around the world and a total of 36 NPP units are in the Russian order book.

"Russia will consistently work to increase its nuclear power industry export orders,” Putin noted.

Dialogue Between Oil-Producing Countries

Russia will continue to promote dialogue between oil-producing countries to ensure the stability of oil prices, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

"Russia will continue to promote dialogue between oil-producing countries in order to ensure the stability of oil prices, create conditions for the sustainable development of the industry and for the implementation of long-term investment plans," Putin said.

The Russian president stressed that Russia’s advantages in this sphere are “not only the largest reserves of natural gas,” but also the availability of delivery vehicles, pipeline infrastructure, which along with low costs, ensure the stability of the gas network's position in the market.

Commenting on the issue, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin could meet Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh on the sidelines of the forum, while Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov noted that the president might also have a brief meeting with Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden.

The second Russian Energy Week will be held from October 3 to October 6. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.