Lavrov: Russia to Continue Dialogue With Qatar Amid Doha's Row With Arab States

MOSCOW, June 10 (Sputnik) — Lavrov expressed Russia's concern over the escalation between Qatar and some Arab states.

"The reports about this escalation, the steps taken by some Arab countries on severing ties with Qatar raised concerns [in Moscow]," the Russian foreign minister told his Qatari counterpart.

"Today, we will continue the dialogue between our countries on all issues of mutual interest. For sure, among these issues, there will be recent escalation of situation in the Arab world," Lavrov said.

The Maldives took the same step, citing extremism and terrorism concerns. Mauritius joined the boycott. Mauritania broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar while Jordan downgraded ties with the country on June 6. The Comoros joined the campaign on June 7.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off the diplomatic ties with it.