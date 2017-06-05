Qatar Regrets Gulf States' 'Unjustified' Move to Cut Diplomatic Ties

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Qatar regrets the Saudi, Bahraini, the United Arab Emirates' and Egyptian decision to cut diplomatic ties with it, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"We regret the decision to sever relations," the ministry said in a statement broadcast by Al-Jazeera. "These measures are unjustified, they are based on assertions without foundation."

On June 4, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar.

"The State of Qatar is an active member of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf [GCC], respects its charter, respects the sovereignty of other states and does not interfere in their internal affairs, and also fulfills its obligations to combat terrorism and extremism," the ministry said.