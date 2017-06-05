The Maldives' Gov't Explains Why It Severs Diplomatic Relations With Qatar

The Maldives's decision was reported by media.

"The Government of Maldives has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar effective from today, 5 June 2017. The Maldives took the decision because of its firm opposition to activities that encourage terrorism and extremism," a statement released by the government said, adding that the country has always pursued "a policy of promoting peace and stability in the Middle East."

The Republic of Maldives also reiterated the commitment to cooperate with countries that "promote peace, stability, and show solidarity in the fight against terrorism," according to the statement.