Libya Breaks Off Diplomatic Relations With Qatar

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar citing security concerns over Doha's alleged support for terrorism.

"Qatar has been the main source of supplying weapons to the Libyan branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and other armed Islamist groups since 2012 and poses a threat to the national security of the Arab world," Foreign Minister Mohammed Dairi said as quoted by Sky News Arabia.

Earlier in the day, Yemen announced the same decision.